Maintaining depot, employee security

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- People, places and things - those are the security priorities Bob Reaves, a physical security specialist for Anniston Army Depot, sees on the installation.



"Everybody has a part," said Reaves. "Not just the security guard, but the technical employees who keep the electronic systems operating and the employees on the shop floor who secure their toolboxes."



While everyone has part of the security responsibility, the faces of the security measures in place here are the men and women of the Directorate of Emergency Services' Special Reaction Team and the Security and Physical Security divisions.



Security and Physical Security organizations are the primary guardians of the installation -- safeguarding installation access, protecting various building and secure area entry points, performing roving patrols throughout the depot and providing traffic and parking control.



"We check identification and Common Access Cards to ensure entry only to those who are supposed to be here," said Shannon Noel, supervisory security guard for the Directorate of Emergency Services. "It keeps the depot as a hard target, so terrorists don't try to infiltrate us."



Part of ensuring the depot is a hard target is conducting random searches of vehicles entering and exiting the installation throughout the day.



The security force also protects certain restricted areas and buildings on the installation to ensure equipment is protected. Roving patrols also sweep through all areas of the depot daily.



"We check every inch of the depot's fence line to ensure it is intact," said Noel.



And, while a parking ticket on your vehicle may seem like an inconvenience, even it is a form of protection provided by the guards.



"It is possible an insurance company will not pay a damage claim if your vehicle is illegally parked," said Noel.



The parking areas are designated not only to ensure there is ample room for combat vehicles and other equipment to maneuver on depot, they also maintain an anti-terrorism perimeter around buildings, another way the depot becomes a hard target.



At night, security doesn't pause. Entry and exit points remain guarded, roving patrols continue and secured buildings and areas are maintained. Additionally, the guard force takes control of the Emergency Operations Center.



The policies and procedures for all security operations are implemented by the Physical Security Division with the assistance of the other DES organizations.



"DES has interwoven requirements and supporting regulatory guidance," said Reaves. "The threats from terrorism or crime are similar and impacts are virtually the same - the loss of life, loss of property and the loss of confidence in our ability to protect them. All of ANAD must work together for it to work right."



The Special Reaction Team also carries out a security mission, one that is focused on individual buildings on the installation and employee security.



"A presence and show of force ensures a safe working environment," said Tad Carter, a supervisory security guard for the SRT.



Their presence can be seen at the gates many mornings, performing random vehicle checks, and occasionally aided by military working dogs.



"The security checks we perform ensure unpermitted items don't enter the depot," said Carter.



As with the security guards, the SRT performs traffic stops and issues parking violations to ensure employees are following state and federal regulations.



And, you may see them in your building as they perform walk-throughs to check panic alarms, ensure security of sensitive areas and implement monthly intrusion detection tests.



Training for members of the SRT includes weapons and tactics drills. This training keeps SRT members up-to-date and ready for any situation which may arise on the depot to ensure security of the installation and employees.



When things go wrong - when a rock is hit by a weedeater and goes through a window or an employee takes tools or equipment home which belong to the depot - DES' investigators step up.



"If a complaint is made or something is not above board, we investigate," said Wil Nesbitt, an investigator for ANAD.



Investigations may involve simple things, such as accidental damage to government property, or criminal incidents, such as theft, sexual harassment or workman's compensation fraud.



Every member of the DES security force's ultimate goal - from guards to SRT and investigations - is the security and protection of the people, places and things at ANAD.