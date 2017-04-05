Preparation, training keeps ANAD employees safe

Photo By Jennifer Bacchus | Steve Loos secures rope before descending during a rope course at Anniston Army Depot....... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Bacchus | Steve Loos secures rope before descending during a rope course at Anniston Army Depot. Firefighters at Anniston Army Depot have to be trained and certified in a wide variety of rescue courses. see less | View Image Page

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- We've heard the saying that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.



The saying could easily be a motto for Anniston Army Depot's Fire and Emergency Services Division, part of the Directorate of Emergency Services.



"There are a lot of things done each day by security and fire divisions to ensure the installation is ready to go the next day," said Donald Heard, chief of the Fire and Emergency Services Division.



Unless they are responding to an emergency - an employee who is experiencing medical issues, a piece of equipment which has caught on fire - the fire fighting professionals at ANAD are actively working to prevent those emergencies from occurring.



INSPECTIONS



Buildings, hydrants, sprinkler systems, fire trucks, ambulances, emergency equipment, electronic automated defibrillators, fire extinguishers and fire breaks in the depot's wooded areas are just some of the things the fire prevention specialists must inspect and maintain on a regular basis.



Take a look around. With nearly 2,400 buildings on the installation, ensuring each one is prepared in the event of an emergency can be a daunting task.



Yet, through preparation and extensive planning, the Fire and Emergency Services Division handles it.



The frequency of inspections is set for each building based upon the type of equipment located in the facility, its occupancy and any hazards which are located in the building.



"Safety is a culture on this installation," said Sam Hazle, an assistant chief for the Fire and Emergency Services Division. "The standard is set high and we assist each organization in maintaining it."



PREPARATIONS



The missions performed at Anniston Army Depot can change, as can configurations within the buildings throughout the industrial area, so being prepared for any situation which may arise is critical.



Hazardous material response training and equipment is part of this preparation.



Fire and Emergency Services is always ready to respond to incidents involving hazardous material, whether it is to assist in keeping spilled material from getting into the waterways or providing medical assistance and decontamination following a spill of hazardous materials.



But, that is only a small piece of the training required for the firefighters here.



The basic training requirements each individual must possess to be part of the Fire and Emergency Services team are the Fire Fighter I and II courses, HAZMAT Tech certification, Driver/Operator certification, nationally registered Emergency Medical Technician Basic or Paramedic and Advanced Life Support Transport certification.



Most of the responders here don't stop at the minimum.



"There are a lot of other certifications our firefighters hold and they are continuously working to improve and gain certifications to better themselves and be more beneficial to the mission," said Heard.



Some of that training includes evacuation and rescue techniques.



Last week, many members of the division took a rope certification course - learning to use ropes in situations where rescue operations may be needed.



While the course focused on proper use and positioning of knots and the various climbing equipment, the biggest lesson learned was often about trust. Each individual has to learn to trust their equipment, trust their ability to use it and trust their fellow firefighters.



Some of the other courses focused on rescue operations which the firefighters take include:

• Confined spaces rescue

• High angle rescue

• Trench rescue

• Extraction from vehicles



"Everyone within DES attends continuous training," said Hazle. "DES strives to prevent or mitigate incidents on the installation. In our line of work we have to plan for the worst, but hope for the best."



Even those who answer calls in the Fire and Emergency Services Division have to hold special certifications.



Each 9-1-1 operator on the installation must be trained in emergency medical dispatch.



"Whether you answer one 9-1-1 call or 1,000, you have to maintain training and preparation," said Heard.