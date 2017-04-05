108 compete in 2017 Making Tracks 5K

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- The weather was beautiful for the 32nd running of the Making Tracks 5K at Anniston Army Depot.



With temperatures cool, but not cold, 108 runners and walkers lined up to begin.



All entrants finished the race in under 57 minutes, with the fastest, Jacoby Dove, crossing the line at 19 minutes, 52 seconds.



There were even a couple of running buddies on the course.



Allen Talley brought his dog along with him, which kept pace easily through Talley's 23:31 finish.



Matthew and Brooks Baughn brought their son, Maddox along for the race in a backpack carrier.



In addition to the race itself, a one-mile fun run was held for the younger children who opted not to go the full 3.1 miles.



The Making Tracks 5K race began in 1985 and has gone through a few changes in the intervening years.



At one time it was a 10K and, for a few years, a duathlon with the inclusion of a bicycle course.



The 3.1-mile route began and ended at the installation's Physical Fitness Center and wound through a picturesque portion of the west area.



Gerrad Slaton, the depot's lead recreation assistant, who serves as race coordinator, says the route is relatively flat and easy to race on, since the hills along it have only a gentle rise.



He thanked the numerous volunteers and sponsors who make the event possible each year.



Awards were presented to the top three finishers in each age division as well as the top three overall males and females.



Results of the race are posted online at https://results.chronotrack.com/event/results/event/event-29653.

