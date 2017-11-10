Singapore Area Coordinator celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Photo By Marc Ayalin | SINGAPORE (Oct. 11, 2017) – Guest speaker, Master Chief Juan Magana, senior enlisted...... read more read more Photo By Marc Ayalin | SINGAPORE (Oct. 11, 2017) – Guest speaker, Master Chief Juan Magana, senior enlisted leader, Destroyer Squadron 7, addresses the U.S. military community in Singapore as they celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month during a luncheon held at the Terror Club sports and dining complex in Sembawang, Singapore, Oct. 11, 2017. Magana highlighted Col. Manuel Fernandez Jr. who flew 125 combat missions in the Korean War. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. military community in Singapore celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month during a luncheon held at the Terror Club sports and dining complex in Sembawang, Singapore, Oct. 11, 2017.



This year’s National Hispanic Heritage Month theme is, “Shaping the Bright Future of America.” With a small footprint in the Asia-Pacific region, and less than several hundred U.S. military service members currently working in Singapore, contributions from Hispanic and Latino service members continues as an important part of the American military experience overseas.



During the luncheon’s program, Sailors highlighted contributions of Hispanic-American service members by honoring individual achievements of several Hispanic-Americans to include U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rafael Peralta who was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross for his actions during Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq in 2004. Guest speaker, Master Chief Juan Magana, senior enlisted leader, Destroyer Squadron 7, also highlighted Col. Manuel Fernandez Jr. who flew 125 combat missions in the Korean War.



"This month also reminds us that, as Hispanos, we are one of the richest cultures in the world,” Magana said. “Not only from our traditions, food and music but for our long and proud dedication to military service and contributions we’ve given to our country.”



The two-hour event featured Latin-inspired foods which included main dishes such as; ceviche, adobo pork ribs, red chili chicken breast, yellow rice and black beans, tostones (fried plantains), and desserts such as coconut pudding and freshly-cooked churros.



One highlight of the event featured a short demonstration of the Latin dance style of Bachata. According to Lt. Robert Manzueta, administrative officer for Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, the goal of teaching and demonstrating this dance to the community is to show people one of the forbidden dances of Latin America that had been banned in the 1930s but which has gained much popularity over the last few decades since the late 1960s.



Meanwhile, the handful of Hispanic/Latino Americans serving in Singapore continues to focus on the mission of serving the Fleet, Fighter and Family. This diverse group of Sailors brings an added value of leadership, pride of belonging and sense of duty to the U.S. Navy and the American experience.