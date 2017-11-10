U.S. Army Reserve Outlines Mission at AUSA 2017

Photo By Sgt. Hector Rene Membreno-Canales | (from left) U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, Acting Secretary of the Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Hector Rene Membreno-Canales | (from left) U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Christi Ham and Chief Executive Officer of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA), Army Gen. Carter F. Ham (Ret.), bow their heads during the invocation of the opening ceremony at the 2017 annual meeting of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2017. Taking place over three days, AUSA is designed to deliver the Army’s message by highlighting the capabilities of Army organizations and presenting a wide range of industry products and services. see less | View Image Page

The opening ceremony began with a speech by keynote speaker, Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis followed by a national awards presentation during which the United States Army Band (Pershing's Own) performs.



“The leadership in this room is responsible for accomplishing the needs of America’s Army Reserve,” said Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command to a crowded room during an Army Reserve Seminar at AUSA. “The only way this is going to happen is if we unleash the collective power of this team.”



Luckey passionately explained that he proudly leads the most capable combat ready federal reserve in the history of the United States. “America’s Army Reserve is made up of over 200,000 Soldiers spread across 20 time zones.”



The collective power of the Army Reserve, an emphasis on readiness and lethality are key highlights of this year’s AUSA Meeting and Exposition.



“This is a great opportunity for us to come together as a community to talk about best practices, to chart the way ahead and to get a chance for each of the components to understand each other,” said Maj. Gen. Lewis G. Irwin, deputy chief of the Army Reserve. “We hear the active component message from the senior most Army leadership and we also have a chance to socialize our own message about where the Army Reserve is and where the Army Reserve is going.”



Last year, at AUSA, the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, warned us of the threat posed on the Korean peninsula, said Irwin.



It was also at last during AUSA that Gen. David G. Perkins Commanding General, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command rolled out a message of Multi-Domain Operations. Both of those messages: the changing threat environment as well as multi-domain operations have shaped what the Army Reserve has been about for the last year.



Irwin added, “I’m Confident what we hear this year will help to shape our operations, our focus and our vision for our own force going forward.”



This year’s theme focused on near peer competitors in Cyber, sea, space and digital architecture such as GPS, precision navigation and timing.



The Army Reserve’s participation in AUSA is paramount to the complexities of the modern battlefield. Although AUSA has 121 chapters, only 30 are near posts, the rest are in communities that are predominately Army Reserve or National Guard.



“This is the largest land power convention in North America and one of the largest in the world,” said Mark Wolf, Assistant Director of Army Reserve Affairs for AUSA. “There will be over 26,000 people that attend over the three days.”



With over 500 private companies displaying and demonstrating a broad base of technology at AUSA, the exposition provides them an opportunity to hear what the operational needs of the Army are.



Wolf believes these relationships encourage private organizations to return to their companies and begin to shape solutions to our challenges.



AUSA is a private, non-profit educational organization that supports America's Army - Active, National Guard, Reserve, Civilians, Retirees, Government Civilians, Wounded Warriors, Veterans, and family members.