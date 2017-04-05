Enabling ANAD workforce productivity

Photo By Jennifer Bacchus | A desk she can sit or stand while working at, an ergonomic mouse which reduces strain...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Bacchus | A desk she can sit or stand while working at, an ergonomic mouse which reduces strain and a headset and software which allow her to communicate with her computer all ensure Malinda Evans’ productivity is not hindered by her nerve damage. For many employees at Anniston Army Depot, technology can negate the effects of their disability. see less | View Image Page

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- When employees lose the ability to do the work they were hired to do - from either a physical or mental disability - Anniston Army Depot has a process to help them remain a productive part of the workforce.



Though reasonable accommodation procedures often begin with the employee, supervisors may begin the process if they notice an employee having issues performing tasks, according to Brenda Montgomery, the depot's disability program manager.



If an employee loses their sight through injury, illness or other factors and corrective lenses can't assist them with reading text on a screen or in a document, they may not be able to follow work instructions.



If their job cannot be modified to accommodate the loss of sight, the employee will go through the reasonable accommodation process.



This process begins with the supervisor completing a Confirmation of Request for Reasonable Accommodation, Appendix B of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's Procedures For Providing Reasonable Accommodation For Individuals With Disabilities.



The supervisor then discusses with the employee additional skills they may have or technology which can be used to enable the employee to continue working at ANAD.



"The employee has to open state their disabilities and abilities to the supervisor," said Montgomery.



This information, along with the Confirmation of Request goes to the division chief for that work area, who reviews the request and looks for other areas within the division or directorate where the employee can be transferred.



"They can modify a job, but, if there is not a job available, no job can be created," said Montgomery.



If no job exists, the Anniston Civilian Personnel Advisory Center will assist with selective placement, which looks for opportunities at other installations or with tenants at ANAD.



The selective placement process has a time limit of 30 calendar days. Once that has expired, the supervisor may fill out a Proposal of Removal which is sent by the disability program manager to MER for approval or disapproval.



For many employees at ANAD, technology can negate any effects of their disability. A variety of computer software and equipment is available to read text from a screen to an employee, transcribe the words they say into type, enlarge the text on a screen, assist with mobility and perform numerous other tasks.



This equipment and software is often available at no cost to the employee or the installation through the Computerized Accommodation Program or Job Accommodation Network.



"We have a lot of resources we can offer to employees," said Montgomery. "Accommodation works."