    2017 SNCO Induction Ceremony celebrates 33 selectees

    Photo By Jesenia Landaverde | Col. Todd Cargle, 92nd Operations Group commander, congratulates the 33 master

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2017

    Story by Jesenia Landaverde 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    The 2017 Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony celebrated 33 selectees Aug. 18, at Felts Field in Spokane, Washington.

    Master sergeant responsibilities are uniquely different from those of the NCO tier. The selectees will transition from being technical experts and first line supervisors to leaders of operational competence.

    Chief Master Sgt. Shannon Rix, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, swore in Fairchild's newest master sergeants during the ceremony, officially welcoming them into the highest enlisted tier.

    The new master sergeants endured a rigorous board selection process where they were evaluated and scored based on their performance, experience and accomplishments over the previous five years of their careers.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2017
    Date Posted: 10.11.2017 17:14
    Story ID: 251300
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 SNCO Induction Ceremony celebrates 33 selectees, by Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

