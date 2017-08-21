2017 SNCO Induction Ceremony celebrates 33 selectees

Photo By Jesenia Landaverde | Col. Todd Cargle, 92nd Operations Group commander, congratulates the 33 master...... read more read more Photo By Jesenia Landaverde | Col. Todd Cargle, 92nd Operations Group commander, congratulates the 33 master sergeant selectees during the 2017 Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony Aug. 18, 2017, at Felts Field in Spokane, Washington. The new master sergeants endured a rigorous board selection process where they were evaluated and scored based on their performance, experience and accomplishments over the previous five years of their careers. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jesenia Landaverde) see less | View Image Page

The 2017 Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony celebrated 33 selectees Aug. 18, at Felts Field in Spokane, Washington.



Master sergeant responsibilities are uniquely different from those of the NCO tier. The selectees will transition from being technical experts and first line supervisors to leaders of operational competence.



Chief Master Sgt. Shannon Rix, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, swore in Fairchild's newest master sergeants during the ceremony, officially welcoming them into the highest enlisted tier.



The new master sergeants endured a rigorous board selection process where they were evaluated and scored based on their performance, experience and accomplishments over the previous five years of their careers.