2017 SNCO Induction Ceremony celebrates 33 selectees

The 2017 Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony celebrated 33 selectees Aug. 18, at Felts Field in Spokane, Washington.
Master sergeant responsibilities are uniquely different from those of the NCO tier. The selectees will transition from being technical experts and first line supervisors to leaders of operational competence.
Chief Master Sgt. Shannon Rix, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, swore in Fairchild's newest master sergeants during the ceremony, officially welcoming them into the highest enlisted tier.
The new master sergeants endured a rigorous board selection process where they were evaluated and scored based on their performance, experience and accomplishments over the previous five years of their careers.
