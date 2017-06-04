ANAD hosts warrant officer training

Photo By Jennifer Bacchus | Four soldiers participated in Warrant Officer’s Advance Course Training at Anniston...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Bacchus | Four soldiers participated in Warrant Officer’s Advance Course Training at Anniston Army Depot in March 2017. Throughout their two weeks on the installation, the Soldiers received information about depot-level logistics and learned project and program management skills. see less | View Image Page

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- Four soldiers participating in Warrant Officer's Advance Course Training arrived at Anniston Army Depot March 13 for on-site training.



This is the fourth such class held at ANAD.



Throughout their two weeks on the installation, the soldiers received information about depot-level logistics and learned project and program management skills.



"It was a very eye-opening experience to be here and see what the depot does for us," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cory Shook.



Much of the soldiers' time on the installation during their first week was spent in meetings - learning from the subject matter experts at ANAD how the process of refurbishing and overhauling combat vehicles and weapons works from a logistics standpoint.



This included an overview of the Army Working Capital Fund, which finances depot operations, as well as the logistics behind parts supply and management.



The men and woman in the course learned how depots and arsenals operate, so they have an understanding of the logistics which goes into depot-level maintenance when they return to their units and brigades.



"It's great to see how much we re-use," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joseph Huberty as he discussed the products overhauled and reworked on the installation. "I thought a lot of this equipment would wind up in a trash heap somewhere, so it's great to see things are reclaimed."



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brian Hayward said he asked a lot of questions of the workforce throughout the course and was impressed by their depth of knowledge.



The group appreciates the time employees have given them throughout training as well as the work performed here in support of the war fighters.