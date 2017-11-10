RHC-P commanding general meets incoming senior development advisor to the U.S. Pacific Command

Photo By Emily Yeh | Brig. Gen Bertram C. Providence, commanding general, Regional Health Command-Pacific...... read more read more Photo By Emily Yeh | Brig. Gen Bertram C. Providence, commanding general, Regional Health Command-Pacific and Sandra Minkel (front left), the new Senior Development Advisor to the U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) for U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), discuss global health engagements during a meeting on last week in Honolulu, Hawaii. Providence welcomed Minkel to the region and looked forward to continuing formal collaborations. see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Sandra Minkel, the new Senior Development Advisor to the U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Deputy Development Advisor, Ebony Tran, met with Brig. Gen Bertram C. Providence, commanding general, Regional Health Command-Pacific last week in Honolulu, Hawaii. Providence welcomed Minkel to the region and discussed continuing formal collaborations with the meeting’s participants.



The RHC-P global health engagement team works alongside USAID to employ a whole of government approach to conducting regional health engagements that strengthen U.S. Government interagency partnerships and support efforts in the U.S. Army in the Pacific’s (USARPAC) area of responsibility.



During the meeting with Providence, Minkel received a RHC-P command brief which focused on the global health engagement program as well as past and current collaboration efforts with USAID such as the Bangladesh fistula repair mission series which had its latest iteration this past April. The command brief provided an overview of RHC-P’s global health engagement role, and a greater understanding of RHC-P and USAID’s continued partnership to build health capability and capacity in our partner nations.



With over 16 years of experience Minkel is well posed for a seamless transition into her new role which assists the region in ensuring the success of current missions, while working on expanding collaboration opportunities for the upcoming year.



RHC-P is committed to the readiness of its medical force as well as sharing its medical expertise. By engaging in health engagements, the region is better trained and prepared to strengthen relationships at home and internationally. The ability to use the knowledge to build and strengthen relationships throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region is an integral part of accomplishing lifesaving missions in diverse environments.