(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exchange Brings Back Fee-Free Layaway for the Holidays

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2017

    Story by Conner Hammett 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Exchange Brings Back Fee-Free Layaway for the Holidays

    DALLAS – Service members, families and retirees can get a head-start on holiday shopping while keeping gifts away from prying eyes with fee-free layaway from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

    The Exchange will waive the $3 service fee for items that are placed on layaway and paid for by Dec. 24—including toys and bikes. Purchases of $25 or more are eligible for the layaway plan.

    “Layaway is not just a way to keep snooping loved ones from ruining their holiday surprise—it can also be used as a budgeting tool,” said Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange Senior Enlisted Advisor. “We want to make holiday shopping easy for Soldiers, Airmen and their families. That’s why we’re giving the gift of fee-free layaway this holiday season.”

    A deposit of 15 percent is required to hold items on layaway. Shoppers can visit customer service at their local Exchange for complete program details and eligibility information.

    Facebook Friendly Version:
    Service members, families and retirees can get a head-start on holiday shopping while keeping gifts away from prying eyes with fee-free layaway from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. The Exchange will waive the $3 service fee for items that are placed on layaway and paid for by Dec. 24—including toys and bikes.

    Purchases of $25 or more are eligible for the layaway plan. A deposit of 15 percent is required to hold items on layaway. Shoppers can visit customer service at their local Exchange for complete program details and eligibility information. For more, visit http://bit.ly/2kHu3A8.

    -- 30 --

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2017
    Date Posted: 10.11.2017 13:27
    Story ID: 251244
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Brings Back Fee-Free Layaway for the Holidays, by Conner Hammett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    layaway

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT