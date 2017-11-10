Exchange Brings Back Fee-Free Layaway for the Holidays



DALLAS – Service members, families and retirees can get a head-start on holiday shopping while keeping gifts away from prying eyes with fee-free layaway from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



The Exchange will waive the $3 service fee for items that are placed on layaway and paid for by Dec. 24—including toys and bikes. Purchases of $25 or more are eligible for the layaway plan.



“Layaway is not just a way to keep snooping loved ones from ruining their holiday surprise—it can also be used as a budgeting tool,” said Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange Senior Enlisted Advisor. “We want to make holiday shopping easy for Soldiers, Airmen and their families. That’s why we’re giving the gift of fee-free layaway this holiday season.”



A deposit of 15 percent is required to hold items on layaway. Shoppers can visit customer service at their local Exchange for complete program details and eligibility information.



