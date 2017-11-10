Fort McCoy’s Army Ten-Miler team earns 2nd place finish

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Fort McCoy (Wis.) 2017 Army Ten-Miler team stop for a team photo with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Fort McCoy (Wis.) 2017 Army Ten-Miler team stop for a team photo with the second place trophy Oct. 8, 2017, received during the Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C. Team Fort McCoy 1 raced to a second-place overall finish with a total team time of 4:41:08 in the Reserve Mixed Category of the Army Ten-Miler competition Oct. 8 at the Pentagon. Team member Maj. Martin Wennblom with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Command placed first in the male 35-39 age category with a time of 55:49 and a 39th overall finish among all competitors. Maj. Tony Steinhoff with 88th Regional Support Command and Mission Installation Contracting Command-McCoy also did well, finishing 30th in the 40-44 age category out of 933 participants in that category with a time of 1:07:08. (U.S. Army Photo) see less | View Image Page

Team Fort McCoy 1 raced to a second-place overall finish with a total team time of 4:41:08 in the Reserve Mixed Category of the Army Ten-Miler competition Oct. 8 at the Pentagon.



Team member Maj. Martin Wennblom with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Command placed first in the male 35-39 age category with a time of 55:49 and a 39th overall finish among all competitors.



Maj. Tony Steinhoff with 88th Regional Support Command and Mission Installation Contracting Command-McCoy also did well, finishing 30th in the 40-44 age category out of 933 participants in that category with a time of 1:07:08.



Finishing times for the rest of Team Fort McCoy 1 are:



• Maj. Peter Demaras, 86th Training Division (TD), 1:15:47.



• Capt. Billi Bierle, 2nd Battalion, 361st Training Support Battalion (TSB), 1:39:07.



• 1st Lt. Jerel Villanueva, 1st Battalion, 338th TSB, 1:20:42.



• 1st Lt. Mark Jensen, 86th TD, 1:38:59.



• Staff Sgt. Xavier Acevedo, Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA), 1:14:29.



• Staff Sgt. Beatriz Sanchez, 86th TD, 1:23:22.



Team Fort McCoy 2 competed in the Active Duty Mixed Category, finishing 30th of 36 teams with total team time of 5:33:56. Team member 1st Sgt. Hector Ocasio, Higher Headquarters Company (HHC), Fort McCoy Garrison, had the top team time at 1:13:08 for an 815th overall finish and 73rd among 2,023 competitors in the active duty male 40-44 age category.



Finishing times for the rest of Team Fort McCoy 2 are:



• Lt. Col. Mark Woommavovah, 181st MFTB, 1:35:44.



• Sgt. 1st Class Boyce Harris, 181st MFTB, 1:22:45.



• Sgt. 1st Class Clarence Baugher, RTS-Maintenance, 1:36:34.



• Staff Sgt. Joshua Beyer, HHC, Fort McCoy Garrison, 1:22:45.



• Sgt. Andre Smith, 181st MFTB, 1:20:24.



• Sgt. Holli Barnes, 376th Financial Management Support Unit, 88th RSC, 1:37:39.



Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. said the team represented the installation well in yet another competition. He noted the garrison command team is “very proud of Team Fort McCoy, its tenants, and the support provided” by all.



The Army Ten-Miler is the second largest 10-mile race in the United States. Each year, tens of thousands of runners and spectators travel to Washington, D.C., to join the race.



More information about the 2017 Army Ten-Miler results are available at www.armytenmiler.com/Results/Team-Results.cfm.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”