TelevisionNews-CSY-SGT Rapoza Feature-SGT Tejada

SCRIPT



(VO) SGT RAPOZA:

"GET BACK TO YOUR FEET. LET'S GO! YOU GOT TO GET BACK UP!

THERE YOU GO, NICE, GET BACK TO YOUR FEET!

COME ON, LET'S GO, WORK!"





SGT RAPOZA:

"I HAVE A PASSION FOR THIS. I'VE SPENT MAJORITY OF MY MILITARY CAREER TEACHING SOLDIERS HAND TO HAND COMBAT, AND HOW TO PROPERLY DEFEND THEMSELVES DOWN-RANGE, AND SURVIVABILITY TECHNIQUES IN CLOSE-QUARTERS COMBAT SO ALL IT DOES IS TRANSFER ONTO THE MAT.”





SGT TEJADA (NARRATOR):

“THIS IS SERGEANT AARON RAPOZA, A COMBATIVES INSTRUCTOR CURRENTLY STATIONED IN KOREA. THOUGH HE SPENDS A LOT OF HIS TIME ON THE MAT, HE’S BEEN HIT HARDEST BY LIFE.”





SGT RAPOZA:

“EARLY IN MY MILITARY CAREER I MADE A LOT OF MISTAKES, GOT INTO A LOT OF TROUBLE, GOT LOTS OF ARTICLE 15’S, SPENT A NIGHT IN JAIL, JUST MADE STRAIGHT UP BAD DECISIONS IN MY LIFE, WHICH LEAD ME DOWN A BAD PATH. IN 2010 I LOST MY SON. MY FIRST-BORN SON. I LOST HIM THROUGH A MEDICAL CONDITION, AND THAT ALSO PUT FUEL ON THE FIRE, AND BROUGHT OUT A LOT OF ANGER ISSUES WITHIN MYSELF. IT’S ONE OF THOSE THINGS THAT YOU REALLY CAN’T FEEL UNLESS YOU EXPERIENCE IT YOURSELF, YOU KNOW. THE LOSS OF ANYONE IS ALWAYS A DETRIMENT. YOU KNOW, THAT FEELING OF CARRYING YOUR OWN CHILD’S COFFIN, IS ONE OF THOSE THINGS THAT REALLY BROKE ME DOWN AS A PERSON.”





SGT TEJADA (NARRATOR):

“THROUGH HIS HARDSHIPS, SERGEANT RAPOZA STRUGGLED TO COPE, AND TRIED TO MANAGE IT ALL ON HIS OWN.”





SGT RAPOZA:

“I THINK I KIND OF SHIED AWAY FROM GETTING HELP JUST LIKE ANYBODY ELSE. I HAD A LOT OF BUILT UP AGGRESSION AND ANGER, I HAD A BAD TEMPER, BAD ATTITUDE. AND I THINK LATER, YOU KNOW, REFLECTING BACK ON IT, HAS REALLY AFFECTED ME TILL THIS DAY. BUT MY OUTLET AS FAR AS BEING A PART OF THE COMBATIVES PROGRAM, BEING A PART OF THE COMBATIVES COMMUNITY, HAS REALLY HELPED ME OVERCOME EVERYTHING THAT I FACED IN MY LIFE. I’VE BEEN ABLE TO MEET SO MANY GREAT LEADERS AND MENTORS THAT INFLUENCED MY LIFE AND THAT HAS HELPED ME SUCCEED, HELP ME GET THROUGH THE PROBLEMS AND TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS THAT I HAVE FACED. WITHOUT THOSE PEOPLE, I WOULD NOT BE IN THE POSITION I AM TODAY.”





SGT TEJADA (NARRATOR):

“CAPTAIN DAVID MALAVE, A FORMER COMBATIVES STUDENT, TELLS US HOW SERGEANT RAPOZA HELPS SERVICE MEMBERS SEE THE REAL WORLD RELEVANCE OF THE PROGRAM.”





CPT MALAVE:

“HE HAVE A LOT OF PASSION. HE NOT JUST, TEACH THE COURSE, HE TRIES TO PUT IN THEIR MINDS WHAT THE ACTUAL COMBATIVES PROGRAM MEANS. EVERY TIME I SEE HIM TEACHING THE COURSE, HE’S GIVING THEM THE OPPORTUNITY TO UNDERSTAND WHY. HE’S GIVING THEM THE OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN WHY SPECIFIC MOVEMENTS ARE GOING TO SAVE THEIR LIVES. THE PASSION IS WAY MORE THAN JUST BEING AN INSTRUCTOR, IT’S TRYING TO GIVE THEM THAT CONFIDENCE TO BE ABLE TO FACE ANY SITUATION AND KNOWING THAT THEY’RE WELL TRAINED. THE SELF CONFIDENCE THAT THE PROGRAM GIVES YOU, IT’S LIKE A MATCH, YOU CAN’T GET THAT FROM ANY OTHER PROGRAM.”





SGT RAPOZA:

“ONE, TWO, STEP…”





SGT TEJADA (NARRATOR):

“SERGEANT RAPOZA CONTINUES TO TEACH COMBATIVES AS WELL AS MUY-THAI DURING HIS FREE TIME. HE HOPES HIS PASSION CAN HELP OTHERS AS IT’S HELPED HIM.”





SGT RAPOZA:

“YOU KNOW, I ENJOY THE INTERACTIONS WITH STUDENTS. I ENJOY SEEING STUDENTS COME THROUGH THE COURSE WHO AREN’T CONFIDENT, WHO HAVE BUILT THAT CONFIDENCE, TO SEE A SOLDIER COME IN WITH ABSOLUTELY ZERO SKILLS, AND TO GRADUATE AT THE END OF THE COURSE WITH A HANDFUL OF TECHNIQUES AND FUNDAMENTALS THAT THEY WILL BE ABLE TO RETAIN AND UTILIZE, IT’S VERY WARMING TO SEE THAT I HAVE DONE MY DUE DILIGENCE AS A COMBATIVES INSTRUCTOR IN HELPING ANOTHER SOLDIER POTENTIALLY SAVE THEIR LIFE, OR SAVE OTHER PEOPLE’S LIVES.





SGT TEJADA (NARRATOR):

“REPORTING FROM SOUTH KOREA, I’M ARMY SERGEANT ARIELE TEJADA.”

