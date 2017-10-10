Medical equipment sent to Puerto Rico for ONG unit’s support to hurricane relief efforts

Photo By 1st Lt. Aaron Smith | A Kentucky National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft lifts off Oct. 9, 2017, from...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Aaron Smith | A Kentucky National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft lifts off Oct. 9, 2017, from Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio, transporting much-needed medical equipment to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane recovery efforts. The equipment is part of the Ohio National Guard’s support to Puerto Rico that includes more than 40 Soldiers from the 285th Medical Company (Area Support), based out of Columbus, who are helping to provide basic medical care. (Ohio National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Smith) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio National Guard has sent much-needed medical equipment to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane recovery efforts.



The equipment, including generators, emergency medical equipment, ventilators, and X-ray machines, left Oct. 9 from Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base on board two C-130 Hercules aircraft. The equipment is part of the Ohio National Guard’s support to Puerto Rico that includes more than 40 Soldiers from the 285th Medical Company (Area Support), based out of Columbus.



The 285th deployed Oct. 5, establishing initial communications with other units and organizations already working in Puerto Rico, as well as conducting site surveys and operational assessments necessary for a base camp.



“The last several days, we have been making connections and laying down the foundation needed for the mission to be accomplished,” said Maj. Bryanna Singleton, 285th ASMC commander. “With our medical equipment now arriving, we are fully capable and functional to start our mission toward helping the people of Puerto Rico.”



The unit will provide trauma health care, preventative medicine consultation, optometry support, mental health consultation and evacuation of patients in Puerto Rico.