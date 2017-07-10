La. Guardsmen ready, wait for Hurricane Nate

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has mobilized approximately 1,300 Soldiers ahead of Hurricane Nate to prepare for potential flooding and wind damage, Oct. 7.



Of the 1,300 Guardsmen on duty, more than 350 Guardsmen are currently waiting out the hurricane in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.



The LANG has prepositioned Guardsmen, more than 70 high water vehicles and 45 boats in Calcasieu, Vermillion, Iberville, Terrebonne, St. John the Baptist, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Orleans, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa and East Baton Rouge parishes.



The LANG has prepositioned 60 buses in New Orleans and 40 buses south of Baton Rouge at the Gillis W. Long Center in St. Gabriel. Guardsmen are assisting with the monitoring of the pump drainage system and have issued more than 26,000 sandbags.



Liaison officers are on duty in eight parishes.



Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, ready and equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government.

