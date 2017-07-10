(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    La. Guardsmen ready, wait for Hurricane Nate

    171007-Z-PF319-004

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh | Louisiana National Guard Soldiers are setting up a tactical operations center within...... read more read more

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Louisiana Army and Air National Guard

    NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has mobilized approximately 1,300 Soldiers ahead of Hurricane Nate to prepare for potential flooding and wind damage, Oct. 7.

    Of the 1,300 Guardsmen on duty, more than 350 Guardsmen are currently waiting out the hurricane in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

    The LANG has prepositioned Guardsmen, more than 70 high water vehicles and 45 boats in Calcasieu, Vermillion, Iberville, Terrebonne, St. John the Baptist, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Orleans, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa and East Baton Rouge parishes.

    The LANG has prepositioned 60 buses in New Orleans and 40 buses south of Baton Rouge at the Gillis W. Long Center in St. Gabriel. Guardsmen are assisting with the monitoring of the pump drainage system and have issued more than 26,000 sandbags.

    Liaison officers are on duty in eight parishes.

    Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, ready and equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.10.2017 17:46
    Story ID: 251154
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guardsmen ready, wait for Hurricane Nate, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Louisiana
    New Orleans
    LANG
    Governor
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    John Bel Edwards
    Protect What Matters
    Hurricane Nate

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT