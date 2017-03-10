3ID Society celebrates 98th annual reunion

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. John Johnson and Col. Sean Bernabe, Task Force Marne command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. John Johnson and Col. Sean Bernabe, Task Force Marne command sergeant major and commander, pose for a photo with members of the Society of the 3rd Infantry Division during the 98th annual reunion Sept. 30 in San Antonio. The reunion not only focused on the division’s history, but its upcoming centennial celebration in November. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Society of the 3rd Infantry Division celebrated its 98th annual reunion at the Holiday Inn Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 to celebrate the past, present and future of the division.



Col. Sean Bernabe, the Task Force Marne commander, spoke of the division’s history and informed society members about current and future initiatives within 3rd ID during the reunion’s program, which was held on the evening of Sept. 30.



From the notably decorated Lt. Audie Murphy to events occurring throughout the next several months, Bernabe expressed not only the objectives of individual units and the division as a whole, but also personal aspirations arising from the examples of his predecessors, some of whom were present for the event.



“These stories--our stories--are a source of inspiration for me,” he said. “And I work hard to share these stories so that they may inspire the young Dog Face Soldiers.”



This year’s attendees enjoyed social hours, optional tours of San Antonio and Fort Sam Houston, and an “Octoberfest” themed banquet, which served authentic German cuisine, in addition to meeting with fellow Dog Face Soldiers.



“Reunions are all about the people you meet and the friendships you make,” said Toby Knight, president of the society. “Getting to meet the members and to hear their stories is the best part.”



There were special guests at the reunion, each offering contributions in his or her own way.



Grace, the daughter of Staff Sgt. Lucian Adams, a 3rd ID World War II veteran who received the Medal of Honor, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart, was present at the event to speak on behalf of her Family and brought along a few of her father’s belongings from his time in service.



Jocelyne Papelard also made an appearance for the banquet after traveling all the way from France. She is a society member who founded an association that is dedicated to caring for the graves of about 700 3rd ID Soldiers buried at Epinal American Cemetery and Memorial in Dinozé, France.



Harold Nelson, 102-year-old World War II veteran, attended the event again this year to tell his stories of landing in North Africa, Sicily, Anzio and Southern France with the 3rd ID.



“The attendees reported that it was one of the best reunions they have ever attended,” Knight said.



The Society is also working with the division to host the 2017 Soldiers’ Ball and centennial celebration on November 17 at Jekyll Island, Georgia, to celebrate 100 years of division history.



In addition to the ball, the society is producing the 100th Anniversary Legacy Book that will include biographies and stories from Soldiers and Veterans of the division as well as other 3rd ID facts.



“It is our sincere desire to partner as much as possible with the 3rd Infantry Division,” Knight said. “We continually look for new ways to support the Soldiers and Families on post. The Society is the Army’s oldest continuously active military society and has supported Dog Face Soldiers of the division since 1919!”