(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Puerto Rico ANG Establishes Emergency Family Assistance Center

    Hurricane Maria Relief Support

    Courtesy Photo | Chief Master Sgt. Manuel Negron, interim 156th Airlift Wing Command Chief, briefs a...... read more read more

    PUERTO RICO

    10.10.2017

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    156th Airlift Wing

    MUNIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico -- The Puerto Rico Air National Guard is standing up an Emergency Family Assistance Center at Muniz Air National Guard Base.

    The Emergency Family Assistance Center, which will formally begin operations on Oct. 11, will support PRANG members who suffered personal property loses following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, both of which hit the island in September.

    “Our Airmen and their families have suffered losses and family is family,” said Connie Moore, a family readiness specialist with the 113th Wing of the D.C. Air National Guard who is now working with the PRANG at the Emergency Family Assistance Center. “Number one, we take care of our family and we have to help our Airmen who have needs with their family so that they are able to continue on with the mission.”

    Through family readiness volunteers, commanders, chaplains and other key personnel, the PRANG has been working to let local Airmen know about the resources available via the EFAC. The center has food, water and, depending on the need, may be able to access things such as generators and other items.

    “What do you need and then we make sure you get it,” said Senior Airman Stephanie Pena, a former member of the 156th Airlift Wing in Puerto Rico who is now assigned to the 147th Attack Wing, Texas Air National Guard.

    Pena herself was a victim of Hurricane Harvey in August, but volunteered to support the Emergency Family Assistance Center in Puerto Rico.

    “We need to take care of our Guard family, so they can help others,” Pena said.

    In addition to working with the physical needs of service personnel and their families, the Emergency Family Assistance Center provides another key service, said Sonia Rodriguez, director of psychological health for the 156th Airlift Wing.

    “Part of it is just listening and letting a person vent. It is taking care of people’s emotional needs as well,” she said.

    Those interesting in donating to the PRANG’s Emergency Family Assistance Center effort may send contributions to:
    PRANG Emergency Family Assistance Center
    156 AW
    ATTN: Connie Moore
    200 Jose Santa Ave
    Carolina, PR, 00979

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2017
    Date Posted: 10.10.2017 16:19
    Story ID: 251132
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico ANG Establishes Emergency Family Assistance Center, by TSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Family Readiness
    156th Airlift Wing
    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Muniz Air National Guard Base
    Family Assistance
    EFAC
    Hurricane Maria
    Hurricane-Maria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT