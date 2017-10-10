Puerto Rico ANG Establishes Emergency Family Assistance Center

Courtesy Photo | Chief Master Sgt. Manuel Negron, interim 156th Airlift Wing Command Chief, briefs a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Master Sgt. Manuel Negron, interim 156th Airlift Wing Command Chief, briefs a support team on the current state of distribution of donations to families in need after the devastation of Hurricane Maria at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Oct. 10, 2017. Hurricane Maria formed in the Atlantic Ocean and affected islands in the Caribbean Sea, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. U.S. military assets supported FEMA as well as state and local authorities in rescue and relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr., Released) see less | View Image Page

MUNIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico -- The Puerto Rico Air National Guard is standing up an Emergency Family Assistance Center at Muniz Air National Guard Base.



The Emergency Family Assistance Center, which will formally begin operations on Oct. 11, will support PRANG members who suffered personal property loses following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, both of which hit the island in September.



“Our Airmen and their families have suffered losses and family is family,” said Connie Moore, a family readiness specialist with the 113th Wing of the D.C. Air National Guard who is now working with the PRANG at the Emergency Family Assistance Center. “Number one, we take care of our family and we have to help our Airmen who have needs with their family so that they are able to continue on with the mission.”



Through family readiness volunteers, commanders, chaplains and other key personnel, the PRANG has been working to let local Airmen know about the resources available via the EFAC. The center has food, water and, depending on the need, may be able to access things such as generators and other items.



“What do you need and then we make sure you get it,” said Senior Airman Stephanie Pena, a former member of the 156th Airlift Wing in Puerto Rico who is now assigned to the 147th Attack Wing, Texas Air National Guard.



Pena herself was a victim of Hurricane Harvey in August, but volunteered to support the Emergency Family Assistance Center in Puerto Rico.



“We need to take care of our Guard family, so they can help others,” Pena said.



In addition to working with the physical needs of service personnel and their families, the Emergency Family Assistance Center provides another key service, said Sonia Rodriguez, director of psychological health for the 156th Airlift Wing.



“Part of it is just listening and letting a person vent. It is taking care of people’s emotional needs as well,” she said.



Those interesting in donating to the PRANG’s Emergency Family Assistance Center effort may send contributions to:

PRANG Emergency Family Assistance Center

156 AW

ATTN: Connie Moore

200 Jose Santa Ave

Carolina, PR, 00979