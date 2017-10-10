Stream-improvement projects create better habitat at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An excavator operator from a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) crew...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An excavator operator from a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) crew uses the excavator to rework an embankment July 15, 2014, on Stillwell Creek on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was part of stream-restoration project that is a joint effort between Fort McCoy, WDNR, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local agencies to improve trout habitat. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

For several years, work has been done at Fort McCoy to remove barriers in streams that affect fish habitat.



Work has been completed on the La Crosse River, Stillwell Creek, Tarr Creek, and Silver Creek, according to Fisheries Biologist John Noble with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



In 2014, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) workers completed work on a stream-restoration project at Stillwell Creek. Then-WDNR Secretary Cathy Stepp visited the work being done on July 15, 2014. She visited two areas where fish barrier-removal and stream-restoration work had been done, to include removal of dams, barriers and culvert structures.



"I saw the amazing partnerships between our DNR, ACOE (Army Corps of Engineers), and other conservation groups that are yielding positive results for future generations to enjoy," Stepp said during her visit. "The work being done demonstrates the commitment the leadership at Fort McCoy has to the conservation of Wisconsin's natural resources."



The most recent project completed at the post was the removal of the West Silver Wetland Dam on South Post in the summer of 2017.



"We are not sure what the purpose of the dam originally was," Noble said. "Perhaps it was created or established for a lake (impoundment) or maybe for some type of training value. The dam had a unique design with two bypass tunnels and a concrete spillway that included a fish ladder to help Silver Creek fish move beyond the structure. Prior to the failure of the structure some years ago, we believe this was a great concept, but it wasn't a viable structure to have in the watershed and needed to be removed."



Craig Erickson, a heavy-equipment operator with the WDNR who has done stream-improvement work at Fort McCoy in the past, said tons of concrete and other material were removed from the site.



"Removing this structure (meant) removing a fish barrier for this stream," Erickson said. "This is a slow process, but in the end, the work (improved) overall stream habitat."



Stream improvements will continue to be made throughout the installation as needed, Noble said.



"Sometimes there are old structures (dams or culverts) in streams that go bad, no longer serving their intended purpose, and they need to be removed when no longer needed," Noble said. "It's a process we are always looking at to improve our waterways."