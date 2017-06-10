Navy Surgeon General Visits Gulf Coast

Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, Navy surgeon general and chief, U.S. Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) was accompanied by Force Master Chief Hosea Smith, Hospital Corps director, and met with Sailors and staff to discuss the future of Navy Medicine, readiness of the Navy’s medical force, and the importance of providing the best care and compassion to those entrusted to Navy Medicine.



“Medicine is constantly changing, and so is the way we will deliver it,” said Faison. “We are changing how we deliver health care in a way that doesn’t require patients to come into a hospital for mild ailments. Doing this will create the capacity for our clinics and hospitals and ultimately create less of a delay for those individuals that need urgent care.”



During the trip, Faison’s visits included facility tours, admiral’s calls and leadership briefings.



“We must show that we are worthy of the trust that is placed in our hands,” said Faison. “We are the ones that attend to the 1% of individuals that volunteered to uphold our freedom and democracy of this land, and we will do whatever we can to help these military members carry on, in order to defend this country and return them home to those whom they love.”



Faison addressed changes to the hospital corpsman “A” school curriculum during the admiral’s calls. The changes to the curriculum are based on research conducted by subject-matter experts and senior leadership, the Force Master Chief and surveys sent to graduates.



“We have changed the way hospital corpsman “A” school education will be conducted,” commented Faison. “Hospital corpsmen in school never see live patients. What we want to do is expand that learning and rotate these members through a clinic or hospital to gain vital knowledge in a way that will get these members ready for confrontations whether on land or at sea.”



Faison also described advancements Navy Medicine is making today to prepare for a future conflict at sea or ashore.



“Rapid deployment of hospital personnel whether at sea or land is essential for the Navy,” said Faison. “We need to make sure the training you are receiving is the training you need to get out the door tonight.”



Navy Medicine is a global health care network of 63,000 personnel that provide health care support to the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, their families and veterans in high operational tempo environments, at expeditionary medical facilities, medical treatment facilities, hospitals, clinics, hospital ships and research units around the world.

