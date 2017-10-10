Comfort Improves Chapel to Enhance Caregiver Morale

Light emanates from the crisp glass, creating an ambiance that’s inviting and peaceful. The green and blue world map shines—encompassing every U.S. Navy hospital ships since World War II—with Comfort scrolled across the bottom and the old Comfort Lighthouse is gleaming with just that, comfort.



Six new panels of stained-glass enhance the atmosphere in the Mercy-class Military Sealift Command's hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) chapel.



“Here, in this ship, is an opportunity where we can continue to minister and heal the total person,” said Cmdr. Michael Chaney, deputy chaplain assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP).



The stained-glass will continue to create an ambiance of spiritual healing for years to come, so that if the Sailors and caregivers start to feel depleted they can come into the chapel and rejuvenate or feel rewarded for their resilience.



“We want to bring people onboard and say, hey, come worship with us, come have spiritual respite with us, come catch your breath with us,” said Chaney. “Let us take you to a place where you can just sit and you can just be, and not feel any pressure. Comfort’s mission is to not only meet the needs of the people who we serve, but also to take care of the caregiver.”



The religious ministries team remains open to all spiritual beliefs—from Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Buddhist. Some people go to the chapel who aren’t of faith, or in between faiths.



That’s why the stained-glass was specifically made so that there aren’t any religious symbols on them. Each stain glass has a unique history and the design was targeted to tell the story of people who served on the ship.



“What’s really so important to me is that the stained glass was drafted from an enlisted Sailor,” said Chaney. “This guy is a young man who is so gifted, artistically. He put those six panels on paper and sold me on it.”



Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Phillips, assigned to NMCP, sketched the images to be “of Comfort” and relate to the ship. And they turned out so well, that an identical six panels of glass will also be placed in the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Chapel, which has recently been officially renamed “The Chapel of Comfort,” further linking the two sanctuaries.



The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2017 Date Posted: 10.10.2017 13:55 Story ID: 251105 Location: PR Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Comfort Improves Chapel to Enhance Caregiver Morale, by PO2 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.