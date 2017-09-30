N.Y. Air Guard, Ore. Air Guard team-up for Hurricane Maria relief

Airmen with the 105th Airlift Wing teamed up with the 142nd Fighter Wing to bring a Joint Incident Site Communications Capability from Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon to Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Sept. 30, 2017.



The JISCC is a mobile communications system that allows first responders in disaster areas to have telephone, internet, radio, and satellite communication capabilities.



There are few JISCCs and they are placed within the 10 Federal Emergency Management Agency regions throughout the country.



This is the first time the JISCC out of Portland Ore. has been deployed. It is normally tasked with supporting Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosive, Enhanced Response Force Package, said Maj. Christopher Jenkins, commander of the 142nd Communications Flight.



“[Communications Flight] is one of those enablers that get in there first so you can pass the word back and forth,” said Jenkins.



A crew of five Airmen with the 105th were charged with the task of transporting the JISCC. They transported eight Airmen, two soldiers and more than 34,000 pounds of cargo to Puerto Rico.



The 105th has made dozens of humanitarian hurricane relief missions this year said Capt. Robert McDonald, executive officer with the 105th Operations Group.



Senior Airman Patrick Cassidy, a loadmaster with the 105th, has flown on four of these missions. He said it’s hard work, but extremely rewarding.



“It’s awesome to help out people in crisis,” said Cassidy. “The days can be long but it’s very rewarding knowing you helped make a difference.”



McDonald agreed and added that it’s critical to prepare and plan these missions well so he and his crew can be successful.



Logging more than 16 hours of flight time for this single mission, McDonald by reading up on the weather, restrictions and other mission-essential factors.



“As a guardsman, it is our duty to be ready to go in a moment's notice—to be prepared for long missions so we can help out our own in times of need, like those of recent events,” said McDonald. “I am truly honored to able to help out in any way that I can.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2017 Date Posted: 10.10.2017 09:56 Story ID: 251079 Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, N.Y. Air Guard, Ore. Air Guard team-up for Hurricane Maria relief, by SrA Terrence Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.