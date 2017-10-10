One Team, One Forecast

Photo By Staff Sgt. Franklin Ramos | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Jones, 51st Operations Support Squadron weather...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Franklin Ramos | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Jones, 51st Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, and Republic of Korea Air Force Airman 1st Class Choi, Min Jae, weather observer, gather weather information using a kestrel meter at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2017. Members from the 51st OSS and RoKAF weather units have partnered together to help provide better forecast predictions to Osan AB personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos/Released) see less | View Image Page

The 51st Operations Support Squadron Weather Flight provides the base with weather warnings and five-day forecasts preparing Team Osan for any weather situation. They’re also integral in assisting the flying units with weather information specific to each mission.



Weather can instantly cause a change in events due to its severity.



“Weather impacts everything, to include all military operations and all the intel that help leaders make the final decision on mission execution,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Steven Gardner, 51st OSS Weather Flight commander. “So, being the focal point for all weather allows us to better inform and help prepare the base.”



Being in a foreign country can come with different weather not normally seen in the U.S. Here weather observers from both the Republic of Korea Air Force and the U.S. Air Force have teamed up to provide better forecast to the base.



“We work side by side with a RoKAF observer that goes out with us during observations, and we both agree on an observation,” said Gardner. “Since we’re only here for a year or so, it’s nice to have the RoKAF. They’ve lived here their whole lives and know the weather for the local area. By using both our tools and equipment we can combine all that information to make a better forecast than if we were doing it by ourselves.”



Having the RoKAF weather continuity helps USAF observers ensure accurate forecasting.



“Working with the Koreans is very advantageous for us,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Omar Nurse, 51st OSS Weather Flight chief. “It allows us to provide a single site picture for decision makers to use. Instead of having multiple forecasting, you now have one between the US and RoKAF, which helps them come to a decision quicker.”



“The main goal for both the USAF and RoKAF weather personnel is to be ‘One Team, One Forecast,’” said Gardner. “Meaning we are one team working together to make the best forecast to benefit the fight.”



Working together helps strengthen the U.S. and RoK alliance, ensuring its members are prepared for challenges they may face due to weather.



“Better environmental intelligence leads to a distinctive advantage on the battlefield,” said Gardner. “The RoKAF and USAF Osan Weather Flight partnership reinforces the assurance that we are ‘Ready to Fight Tonight.’”