Lt. Gen. Buchanan, Rear Adm. Hughes Visit Comfort

CARIBBEAN SEA– Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan, U.S. Army North commanding general, and Rear Adm. Jeff Hughes, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 2, visited the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) operating in the vicinity of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 8.



The purpose of the visit was to coordinate efforts with the hospital ship and meet Sailors aboard who are responding to the devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria.



“We have great teams of all services,” said Buchanan, who oversees the federal military portion of the response. “I give broad guidance and they find how to make it happen.”



While aboard, the flag officers met in the wardroom to discuss Comfort’s mission, challenges, and way forward. Then they toured the ship to gain a hands-on perspective of its capabilities.



On the tour, Hughes and Buchanan asked about the conspicuous absence of a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine in an otherwise-complete hospital. The staff explained that the magnetic force of an MRI would bend the metal hull of the ship, so alternative methods are used.



The senior leaders saw the capabilities of Comfort including its ability to sterilize surgical equipment for hospitals or refill oxygen tanks.



Also discussed were the subtleties of a seaborne medical treatment facility.



Medical operations at sea are similar to conducting flight operations, said Hughes with respect to how the hospital ship adjusts course and speed to wind to facilitate sensitive medical operations.



Comfort has treated 78 patients ranging from six months to 89 years in age and performed numerous procedures such as exploratory laparotomy, gastrostomy tube placement, colectomies, sacral-decubitus ulcer debridement, as well as treated for wounds, hernias and pneumonia.



Buchanan, a three-star general, also wanted to interact with the crew and encourage morale. While on the tour of the facility, he requested the most junior corpsman aboard to administer intravenous (IV) saline to him.



“It’s a little different than a mannequin isn’t it?” said Buchanan after receiving the IV from Hospitalman David Padilla. “I’m here to check some proficiency—, inspect readiness.”



It was only the second IV the corpsman had ever given.



“I figured he was an officer because everyone called him sir. He took off his blouse so I didn’t see the three stars until afterwards,” said Padilla. “I thought wow, I stuck a lieutenant general.”



Afterwards, the general gave the junior Sailor his first challenge coin.



Comfort is a seagoing medical treatment facility that currently has more than 800 personnel embarked for the Puerto Rico mission including Navy medical and support staff assembled from 22 commands, as well as over 70 civil service mariners.



The DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which coordinates all federal assistance requested by the government of Puerto Rico to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.



Comfort’s primary mission is to provide an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility to the U.S. military that is flexible, capable, and uniquely adaptable to support expeditionary warfare. Comfort’s secondary mission is to provide full hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide.

