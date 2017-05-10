Ready to Re-supply: 2nd TSB conducts convoy operation

Marines with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conducted convoy operation at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina., Oct. 5, 2017.



The Marines participated in the training to help junior motor transportation Marines understand the importance of applying proper procedures during a convoy operation.



“We conducted a convoy op to simulate a re-supply run,” said Cpl. Hunter Cameron, a motor transportation operator with 2nd TSB. “We arrived with water and food with the main goal to ensure that Marines were good to continue with their mission.”



The unit provides transportation support for 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force by distributing personnel, equipment and supplies.



“Our main job is to support the base as a whole,” said Pfc. Nason Douglas, a motor transportation operator with 2nd TSB. “A lot of us help out by delivering supplies that tie into other operations.”



In order to ensure mission success, Marines practiced protecting themselves by providing security and proper maintenance of all vehicles in the operation.



Cameron said that their priority was to make sure the vehicles were in good condition and that everyone was providing security to ensure mission success.



The junior Marines learned how to be a more effective part of the unit by understanding their role as Marines in a TSB.



“Today was a really good learning experience,” said Douglas. “I feel that if we do a lot more these, 2nd TSB can be better than it already is.”

