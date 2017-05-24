USS Kearsarge supply department rocks Fleet Week New York welcome reception

The event was hosted by Adm. Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces.



“Thank you to Capt. Larry Getz and the entire crew of USS Kearsarge,” said Davidson during his opening remarks. “They were up this morning to pull into this port, get moored, set up this whole rig and entertain us here tonight. It’s a herculean effort and the ship looks great. We’re so grateful to be here.”



The reception required extensive amount of planning in the months leading up to the event.



“A lot of prep work went into making the reception a success,” said Chief Warrant Officer Karen Thompson, food service officer on board Kearsarge. “Several months of meetings, event organizations, menu planning, food preparation and event set up all resulted in a successful reception that hosted more than 400 guests on board.”



According to Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Ronald Moody, Supply department leading chief petty officer, there were nearly 100 Sailors who were involved in all phases of the prep work and reception execution.



“It really was a team effort getting everything accomplished. Seeing the department work together during the setup process, the cooking, serving and the breakdown of the reception, was amazing,” said Moody. “A lot of time and effort went into making this reception a success.”



During the reception, food service attendants walked the hangar holding trays of various types of appetizers for guests as they mingled during the reception. The outskirts of the hangar were lined with rows of tables of food to choose from, from steamship round to bacon wrapped scallops and honey glazed Virginia ham as some of the main course choices, and homemade crab cakes, shrimp cocktail and basil chipotle deviled eggs amongst the more than a dozen side dishes.



“The most challenging part of the reception was setting it up,” said Thompson. “We were given only a limited amount of time because of the ship’s schedule the night before while out to sea.”



The evening prior to the reception, the ship’s hangar bay was outfitted for a United Service Organization-hosted concert, for the crew and all those aboard.



“The next morning, when we arrived in New York, our reception area was combing with guests who rode the ship from Norfolk to New York,” said Thompson. “Once liberty call was put down and all the guests departed the ship, our S2 Supply Division crew went to work. We had a three hour time frame to get everything set up and in its proper place before guests were schedule to arrive.”



Moody said that the most rewarding part of the reception was his junior Sailors seeing that all their hard work in preparing and serving, paid huge dividends.



“I kept hearing the guests rant and rave about how the hangar had been transformed into such an elegant reception,” said Moody. “I’ve never seen my cooks so excited about what they do for the Navy until that night.”



Thompson gave praises to the division for putting on a “four-star event” and providing “unparalleled hospitality,” and that Kearsarge’s Supply department is one of the finest she’s worked with.



“I couldn’t have asked for a better group to accomplish this with,” said Thompson. “I am extremely proud of my division and all of the hard work they put into this reception to make it a huge success. I will always be a firm believer that the food service division is the hardest working division on any ship.”



The theme for this year’s Fleet Week New York 2017 was “Celebrating the Sea Services and Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Seabees.”



Fleet Week New York is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services.



