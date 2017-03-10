(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    President Trump visits USS Kearsarge

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Courtesy Story

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    “This is some ship,” said Trump. “It has done a tremendous service for Puerto Rico and for the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

    Kearsarge and the 26th MEU are assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 20:12
    Story ID: 250919
    Location: US
