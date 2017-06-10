Georgia Civil Air Patrol Provides Skill In Hurricane Maria Response and Recovery Effort

Traveling by airlift provided by the Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Wing and the Air Dominance Center; who has been operating a hub and spoke operation flying aircraft carrying supplies and personnel since the beginning of the relief efforts, the 112th Squadron will replace volunteers that have been there for up to three weeks.



“All CAP members are volunteers, they are being used for support; duty like this is something that they want to do,” said retired Lt. Col. Wilbur Hargrove, 112th Squadron, Georgia Wing Civil Air Patrol. “We switch out our volunteers, they can only do it for so long as most are still working, this comes at a personal cost -- a cost they are glad to pay!”



Retiring in the 1980’s from the Air Force, Hargrove served as a flight navigator flying KC-135 Stratotankers and F-4 Phantoms. He has served 25 years in the Georgia 112th CAP Squadron, 17 years as a squadron commander, eight years in wing standards and evaluations, and now serves as a mission pilot and instructor and check pilot.



The United States Civil Air Patrol, is directed by the United States Air Force Rescue Coordination Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. For the Georgia CAP, search and rescue is a large part of their local mission due to being located in the Appalachian Mountains of Northern Georgia.



Outside of the continental United States, the Civil Air Patrol directly supports the United States Joint Rescue Coordination Centers in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.



It’s key missions are emergency services, including search and rescue in air and on the ground, disaster recovery operations, aerospace education for youth and the general public and homeland security and courier service missions.



Squadrons all across the state of Georgia, serve local communities, the state, and nation, providing humanitarian aide during natural disasters working closely with emergency service agencies.

