ARMEDCOM Outgoing Chief of Staff Celebrates 30 Years of Service

Photo By Lt. Col. Angela Wallace | Col. Elizabeth A. Baker, Army Reserve Medical Command’s outgoing chief of staff, was...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Angela Wallace | Col. Elizabeth A. Baker, Army Reserve Medical Command’s outgoing chief of staff, was recognized on the occasion of her retirement on Aug. 5, 2017, at the C.W. Bill Young Reserve Center in Pinellas Park, Florida. ARMEDCOM’s Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Mary Link, officiated the ceremony held in Bakers' honor. Baker, a Glen Cove, New York native, enters retirement after 30 years of honorable service to the Nation, and has served in increasing roles of responsibility, culminating with her final assignment as chief of staff here at ARMEDCOM. see less | View Image Page

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – There’s a new beginning for a pillar of the Army Reserve medical community as Col. Elizabeth A. Baker, the Army Reserve Medical Command outgoing chief of staff, recognized her retirement on Aug. 5, 2017, at the C.W. Bill Young Reserve Center in Pinellas Park, Florida.



ARMEDCOM’s Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Mary Link, officiated the ceremony held in Bakers' honor. Baker, a Glen Cove, New York native, enters retirement after 30 years of honorable service to the Nation, and has served in increasing roles of responsibility, culminating with her final assignment as chief of staff here at ARMEDCOM.



“Elizabeth has made a tremendous impact not just for ARMEDCOM, but for the entire medical community. The Army Reserve, the Army and specifically Army Medicine during the thirty years of service she has provided to our Nation. Her expertise and passion for serving will continue to positively affect our organization for years to come,” Link said.



Army Reserve Medical Command provides trained, equipped, ready, skill-rich Citizen-Soldiers to meet medical requirements across a full spectrum of military operations. Concurrently, they provide more than 2,000 Soldiers annually to total force training and mission support, engaged in 64 major exercises across 41 locations designing, executing and assessing individual and collective training while delivering health care to Soldiers and communities around the world.



After receiving the Legion of Merit, Baker spoke of her experiences throughout her career. “Being in the Army, for me, was most certainly an affair of the heart. As the saying goes, if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life. My father liked to put it this way, be like a kindergartner skipping out to recess. I skip to work every day. . . I'm going to look back at my time in the Army Reserve and the National Guard as some of the most proud and profound and humble moments of my life,” said Baker.



Baker holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance, a Masters of Arts with high honors in security management, and a Masters in strategic studies from the Army War College.



Baker served in all corners of America from New York to Hawaii, and Washington D.C. to Florida along with a deployment to Afghanistan. She will be joining her husband, Col. Richard G. Loony (Ret.), in retirement and reside in the Tampa Bay area.