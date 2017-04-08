(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SMWDC Recognizes Largest Class of WTI Candidates to Date

    SMWDC Recognizes Largest Group of Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI) to Date

    Photo By Lt. Matthew Stroup | San Diego, Calif. (Aug. 4, 2017) Commander, Naval Surface and Warfighting Development...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2017

    Story by Lt. Matthew Stroup 

    Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center

    San Diego, Calif. (Aug. 4, 2017) - Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) recognized 52 Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) candidates after they completed the WTI qualification’s initial course of instruction - the Instructor and Tactics Course – here, Aug. 4. It was the third Instructor and Tactics course held by SMWDC, representing the largest body of students to date.

    “It was exciting to see so many eager, young officers interested in getting after tactics and warfighting,” said SMWDC Academics Manager, Lt. Cmdr. Chris Polnaszek.

    After completing the Instructor and Tactics Course, candidates head to their respective divisions to achieve full WTI qualification. WTIs – ‘witties’ as they are commonly known – are trained as Anti-Submarine Warfare/Surface Warfare (ASW/SUW), Amphibious Warfare (AMW), and Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) tactical experts. This most recent class of candidates included 13 AMW, 19 ASW/SUW, and 20 IAMD candidates.

    After earning their patches, WTIs finish one of a variety of production tours where they are challenged to bring their expertise to bear by training the fleet, developing tactics and doctrine, and providing operational support to the fleet.

    “Advanced tactical training is the heartbeat of what we do at SMWDC and the critical ingredient in making tactical thinking, tactical training, and tactical readiness a priority in the fleet,” said Rear Adm. John Wade, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center. “These WTI candidates are both the present and the future of our force in a competitive and complex security environment.”

    SMWDC is located at Naval Base San Diego with four divisions in Virginia and California. The command’s mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. Its four lines of operation are advanced tactical training, doctrine and tactical guidance development, operational support to combatant commanders, numbered fleet commanders, and task force commanders, and capabilities assessments, experimentation and future requirements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2017
    Date Posted: 08.08.2017 01:00
    Story ID: 244122
    Location: SAN DIEGO , CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMWDC Recognizes Largest Class of WTI Candidates to Date, by LT Matthew Stroup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tactics
    Talent
    Tools
    Surface Warfare
    Training
    Lethality
    CNSP
    SMWDC
    Surface Forces
    Distributed Lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT