SMWDC Recognizes Largest Class of WTI Candidates to Date

San Diego, Calif. (Aug. 4, 2017) Commander, Naval Surface and Warfighting Development Center Real Adm. John Wade, left, speaks to Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) candidates after they completed their initial course of instruction - the Instructor and Tactics Course. Upon completion of the course, students will have to attend and pass advanced tactical training courses to earn WTI designation through one of three SMWDC Divisions - Amphibious Warfare, Sea Combat, or Integrated Air and Missile Defense. SMWDC is one of the Navy's five Warfare Development Centers and fills an integral role in the Surface Force Strategy: Return to Sea Control. SMWDC's mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the surface force across all domains. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Matthew Stroup/Released)

San Diego, Calif. (Aug. 4, 2017) - Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) recognized 52 Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) candidates after they completed the WTI qualification’s initial course of instruction - the Instructor and Tactics Course – here, Aug. 4. It was the third Instructor and Tactics course held by SMWDC, representing the largest body of students to date.



“It was exciting to see so many eager, young officers interested in getting after tactics and warfighting,” said SMWDC Academics Manager, Lt. Cmdr. Chris Polnaszek.



After completing the Instructor and Tactics Course, candidates head to their respective divisions to achieve full WTI qualification. WTIs – ‘witties’ as they are commonly known – are trained as Anti-Submarine Warfare/Surface Warfare (ASW/SUW), Amphibious Warfare (AMW), and Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) tactical experts. This most recent class of candidates included 13 AMW, 19 ASW/SUW, and 20 IAMD candidates.



After earning their patches, WTIs finish one of a variety of production tours where they are challenged to bring their expertise to bear by training the fleet, developing tactics and doctrine, and providing operational support to the fleet.



“Advanced tactical training is the heartbeat of what we do at SMWDC and the critical ingredient in making tactical thinking, tactical training, and tactical readiness a priority in the fleet,” said Rear Adm. John Wade, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center. “These WTI candidates are both the present and the future of our force in a competitive and complex security environment.”



SMWDC is located at Naval Base San Diego with four divisions in Virginia and California. The command’s mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. Its four lines of operation are advanced tactical training, doctrine and tactical guidance development, operational support to combatant commanders, numbered fleet commanders, and task force commanders, and capabilities assessments, experimentation and future requirements.