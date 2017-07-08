MARINE CORPS IDENTIFIES NAMES OF DECEASED MARINES IN MV-22 OSPREY MISHAP Press Release

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – Three U.S. Marines have been declared deceased subsequent to extensive search and rescue efforts when an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft entered the water approximately 18 miles off the coast of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, the evening of August 5.



Deceased are:



1st Lt. Benjamin R. Cross, 26, of Oxford, Maine. Cross was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (VMM-265). His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.



Cpl. Nathaniel F. Ordway, 21, of Sedgwick, Kansas. Ordway was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (VMM-265). His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.



Pfc. Ruben P. Velasco, 19, of Los Angeles, California. Velasco was assigned to Battery G, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines (BLT 3/5). His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. ‎



“The loss of every Marine is felt across our entire Marine Corps family. To the families of the brave Marines we lost – there is no way for us to understand what you are going through,” said Col. Tye R. Wallace, Commanding Officer, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. “What we do know is that your Marines left a lasting impression on the 31st MEU, the Marine Corps, and the world. They will live on forever in our thoughts and our hearts. You will always be a part of the Marine Corps family, and you will remain in our prayers.”



Media seeking additional information should contact III Marine Expeditionary Force Public Affairs, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, via email: IIIMEFPAO@usmc.mil.

