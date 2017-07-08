Women’s Equality Day: Overcoming barriers

U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians celebrated Women’s Equality Day with an observance at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Aug. 2, 2017.



Women’s Equality Day, celebrated on Aug. 26, will observe the 97th year of women’s right to vote, and recognize the accomplishments achieved by today’s female social reformers who help improve the rights for women in America.



“America’s diversity is its source of strength and women have not hesitated to defend and show their allegiance to this nation in many ways, but especially through their military service,” said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Eddie Brinkley, Women’s Equality Observance event master of ceremonies. “In the 97 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment, women have made strides in every facet of American life and we have learned that our country succeeds when women succeed.”



Through poems and speeches, the observance offered a historical overview of the progression of women’s equality, from the passing of the 19th Amendment to today’s accomplishments, such as the first female presidential candidate.



Guest speaker, Sgt. Maj. April Ivory, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command diversity office sergeant major, expressed the importance of not only recognizing those who paved the way for equal rights, but also the leaders pushing for equality within the Armed Forces today.



“Ninety-seven years after the 19th Amendment was signed, women reign as leaders within the forefront of progress—at every level of society,” said Ivory. “Today, we see progress. Barriers that once seemed insurmountable have been reduced and women’s success stories span across a myriad of professional jobs.”



She also noted the strides that each generation of women have taken to break down the obstacles placed in their way and how women must continue to shape the future for upcoming generations.



“Our young girls within our community and women within our ranks must know that their futures are limitless, and empower them to knock down any barriers that may come in their way,” said Ivory.



For more information about Women’s Equality Day, visit www.nwhp.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2017 Date Posted: 08.07.2017 15:32 Story ID: 244086 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s Equality Day: Overcoming barriers, by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.