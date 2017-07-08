During early July, more than 200 members from JBER participated in exercise Arctic ACE, which demonstrated the Air Force’s ability to survive and thrive while operating away from home base.



One objective of Arctic ACE is to exercise the Agile Combat Employment by concurrently conducting fifth-generation fighter operations from a main operating base and a forward, austere operating base. The ACE mission is the concept Pacific Air Forces is using to achieve airpower resiliency.



“Arctic ACE is a PACAF-commander priority exercise testing agility and concepts in theater, trying to find more ways to be flexible and be less dependent on optimal sustainment bases such as JBER or Kadena Air Force Base, Japan, for example,” said Air Force Maj. Marc Aurilio, director of operations, 673d Communications Squadron. “We’re trying to operate out of places with a smaller footprint.”



Through exercises such as Arctic ACE, PACAF is validating new ways to deploy and maneuver assets more fluidly during a crisis or conflict.



“We actually had Airmen exercising what to this date has mostly just been on paper,” said Air Force Col. Richard Koch, commander of the 3rd Operations Group. “You can PowerPoint concepts all day, but it actually takes Airmen getting into the field to have a more thorough understanding of what works and what doesn’t work and to identify numerous things that we haven’t even thought about yet.



“Honestly that’s why Arctic ACE is so important; to actually get into this austere environment and introduce fog and friction that you can’t figure out by sitting around the table having discussions.”



None of the challenges we face are impossible, Aurilio said. “We have the best and brightest this country can provide that can and will solve the problems we face.”



“Some of the most successful moments we had during Arctic ACE were when Airmen were meeting the mission requirements without all the creature comforts from home station,” said Koch. “I’m really proud of the Airmen, Marines, and Soldiers that participated. We didn’t just survive the exercise, we thrived.”

