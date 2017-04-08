7th Bomb Wing welcomes new commander

The 7th Bomb Wing received its 58th wing commander following a change of command ceremony here, Aug. 4.



Col. Brandon Parker assumed command from Col. David Benson, who is retiring after 24 years of service.



Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, 8th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and talked about the deliberate process of selecting senior leaders.



“The selection of those who have the privilege of leading our Airmen and taking care of families so the mission prevails in not an easy task,” Bussiere said. “The fact that Brandon is on this stage is an affirmation of his professional development and our confidence in his ability to take this wing to the next level of excellence.”



Bussiere went on to give an overview of Parker’s career.



“Our Air Force has professionally developed him for this opportunity,” Bussiere said. “Whether it’s flying combat, leading the warriors at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, working in the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s office and U.S. Strategic Command, attending the school of advanced air and space studies or just being a phenomenal officer, husband and father. That’s the criteria by which we select our senior leaders.”



In 1996, Parker received his commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado. He began his Air Force career as a B-52H Stratofortress pilot. Previously, he was the 2nd Bomb Wing vice commander at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.



“I can’t think of no higher professional honor than to command a warfighting organization in the world’s greatest Air Force,” Parker said. “I am humbled to take command of the 7th Bomb Wing as we continue to fill our role in the mission of the U.S. Air Force. The mission remains clear – to fly, flight and win in air space and cyberspace.”



The new commander tied in Air Force history to the 7th BW’s mission in the past, present and future. He named some of the Air Force’s heroes and destinations where they fought that has brought Dyess where it is today.



“The 7th BW’s charge in the fulfillment of this enduring mission remains straightforward,” he continued. “For us, it comes down to readiness. We will stand ready, willing and able to provide global combat fire power at any time in any place. This is what our wing and numbered Air Force have done since its inception.”



The wing commander gave encouraging words to Team Dyess as he begins his new position.



“I report to Gen. Bussiere,” Parker said. “Make no mistake, I work for you. You already have my deepest respect and my heart. Now, you shall have my best, and I expect yours.”

