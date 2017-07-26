Holloman teamed up with the Army in support of Patriot Warrior. The 635th Materiel Maintenance Group and the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron worked closely with the 424th Transportation Company to ensure a safe delivery of equipment for Patriot Warrior. Patriot Warrior is a joint exercise that takes place at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2017 Date Posted: 08.07.2017 10:49 Story ID: 244019 Location: HOLLOMAN, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman supports Patriot Warrior, by A1C Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.