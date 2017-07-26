(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holloman supports Patriot Warrior

    HOLLOMAN, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jason Allred 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Holloman teamed up with the Army in support of Patriot Warrior. The 635th Materiel Maintenance Group and the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron worked closely with the 424th Transportation Company to ensure a safe delivery of equipment for Patriot Warrior. Patriot Warrior is a joint exercise that takes place at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command Department of Defense United States Air Force

