A Human Resources Transfer of Authority

Soldiers with the 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center completed a nine-month deployment to the Middle East and transferred their authority to the 8th HRSC during a ceremony Aug. 5, 2017, at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar.



Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Robert Harter, Commanding General of the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), and deputy commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command-Operational Command Post presided over the ceremony and welcomed the 8th HRSC leadership and Soldiers to the 1st TSC-OCP.



Harter recognized the accomplishments of the 14th HRSC and how essential the Adjutant General Corps is to the mission in the U.S. Army Central Command area of responsibility.



“14th HRSC Soldiers have kept a sharp eye on the theater human resources,” said Harter. “You’ve ensured our Coalition forces are ready and adequately supported.”



Among the many accomplishments of the 14th HRSC, Harter pointed out that during the deployment the 14th HRSC improved theater-wide personnel accountability by correcting almost 7,000 errors in Deployed Theater Accountability System while developing the concept of support for the delivery of mail to forward areas in the U.S. Central Command Theater.



“The 14th HRSC’s steadfast dedication to the service members in our AOR has ensured that our forward warfighters will be able to receive letters from home while they’re away,” said Harter.



Col. Angela L. Bowie, director of the 14th HRSC, acknowledged the hard work and accomplishments of each of her team members personally and professionally during the ceremony. Bowie thanked her Soldiers for the many sacrifices they made during their time in Qatar and wished her Soldiers well on their future endeavors.



Col. Angel M. Feliciano, director of the 8th HRSC, thanked the leadership and Soldiers of the 14th HRSC for their patience and knowledge shared during the transition. “It is our intent to build upon the success and hope to take it to the next level,” said Feliciano as he referred to the mission inherited.



Feliciano has inherited the human resources functions of the 14th HRSC to serve as the principal human resources advisor for the 1st TSC-OCP in Qatar.

