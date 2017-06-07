Fighting the Virtual War

The USAREUR G6 Cyber Security Division recently held their 2017 Cyber summit in Wiesbaden.



One of the principle organizers Mr. Daniel Hingtgen, Chief of Cyber Security Division - Policy Programs and Training told us “the threat and the challenge (of cyber security) is ever increasing.” To exemplify the importance of this summit. He went on to tell us that “The Cyber Summit is the capstone event for Cyber Security Division United States Army Europe (USAREUR) this conference is to bring together professionals from throughout the “cyber arena” to partner together, to share experiences, to learn from one another and to educate.”



In 2017 the United States increased its cyber security budget by more than 19 Billion dollars in response to the very real and current threat of Cyber Crime, Cyber Espionage and Cyber Warfare. Targets for cyber-attacks that have been carried out in recent months include industry and government as well as single individuals.



The attendees come to the summit learn more about current threats and the latest tools to defeat them, Tyrone Berthiaume a Command Information Systems Security Manager from 7th Army Training Command gave his opinion on the summit “I have always seen Cyber Security as an important aspect of any Military or government operation, effective use of cyber security principles really enables the commander to achieve success in their daily operations and coming to this conference really allows me to take something back to teach my organization and my commander to make everything run more efficiently”.



Dozens of industry experts were on hand to give briefings about current global trends in cyber-attacks and network security, a pop up technology lab provided practical lessons and experience using real world examples of how to identify and mitigate against cyber threats.



Poland, Turkey and Ukraine are among NATO allies and Mission partners that attended for the first time, contributing resources dedicated to winning the real fight in a virtual war.



Paul Hughes for Training Support Activity Europe, Wiesbaden Germany.

