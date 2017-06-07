(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winning the Virtual War

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.06.2017

    Story by Paul Hughes 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    The USAREUR G6 Cyber Security Division held their 2017 Cyber summit in Wiesbaden, Germany.

    The United States in 2017 increased its cyber security budget by more than 19 Billion dollars because Cyber Crime, Cyber Espionage and Cyber warfare, present a very real and current threat. Targets for Cyber-attacks that have been carried out include industry and government as well as single individuals.

    The attendees come here to learn more about current threats and the latest tools to defeat them

    Dozens of industry experts were on hand to give briefings about current global trends in cyber-attacks and network security, a pop up technology lab provided practical lessons and experience using real world examples of how to identify and mitigate against cyber threats
    Poland, Turkey and Ukraine are among NATO allies and Mission partners attending for the first time, contributing resources dedicated to winning the real fight in a virtual war.

    Speaker 1 > Mr. Daniel Hingtgen (Organiser) - Chief of Cyber Security Division, Policy, Programs and Training

    Speaker 2 > Mr. Tyrone Berthiaume (Participant) - 7th Army Training Command Information Systems Security Manager

