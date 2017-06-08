Lawrence takes command of 157th LRS

The 157th Logistical Readiness Squadron here, saw the beginning of a new era as a bright-eyed major took charge.



Air Force Maj. Emily C. Lawrence assumed command of the 157th LRS from Air Force Lt. Col. Brian R. Jusseaume during a change of command ceremony on August 5, 2017 here.



Lawrence enlisted into the Air Force in 2000 and attained the rank of staff sergeant before earning her commission in February 2005 at the Academy of Military Science at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee.



“It’s an exciting challenge to take command of LRS,” said Lawrence. “It’s the largest squadron in the Mission Support Group. I’ll have a steep learning curve, but I know many of the people in LRS already and I know I’m joining a great team.”



The 157th LRS provides a variety of logistics services to Team Pease including vehicle operations support and maintenance, space-available travel, military and aerial port (military airlift) travel, and cargo and fleet services. They also provide aircraft and vehicle fuel support, as well as equipment management, stock control and the war readiness element.



“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Maj. Lawrence at Joint Force Headquarters,” said Lt. Col. Paul N. Loiselle, the Mission Support Group commander, gesturing broadly toward her, seeming to beam with pride. “Key traits I’ve seen in her are maturity, strong team orientation, empathy, intuitiveness and great communication. She is the right choice to lead this dynamic group of professionals.”



Lawrence is focused on what lies ahead for the LRS.



“The three biggest challenges for us will be getting through the deployments and reintegrating everyone when they return home, continuing to develop our junior NCOs to take on increased leadership roles, and preparing for the arrival of the KC-46A,” said Lawrence.



Lawrence explained how she looks to the experts around her for guidance in new tasks and direction.



She has learned a lot from past command experiences, solidifying her leadership philosophy and approach.



“I believe the best teams are places where everyone is seen as a valued contributor, where we strive for excellent work and customer service, and where our leaders are developing the airmen coming up the ranks to be able to take their places one day,” said Lawrence.



With eyes wide open and confidence in her abilities, Lawrence takes her next steps as the 157th LRS commander.



“Everywhere I've worked around the Wing I've met incredible people who are highly talented and take the mission very seriously,” said Lawrence. “I know LRS is no different and I'm looking forward to jumping right in.”

