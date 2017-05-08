Danish Home Guardsman has Family Reunion in Michigan

Photo By Spc. Robert Douglas | Danish Home Guard Sgt. 1st Class Peder Nielsen, of Home Guard Company Haderslev Syd,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Robert Douglas | Danish Home Guard Sgt. 1st Class Peder Nielsen, of Home Guard Company Haderslev Syd, and part of the Danish/Latvian contingent to Exercise Northern Strike 17, stands proudly in front of the Danish and American flags in Grayling, Michigan, August 5, 2017. Northern Strike 17 is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting approximately 5,000 service members from 13 states and five coalition countries during the first two weeks of August 2017 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, both located in northern Michigan and operated by the Michigan National Guard. The newly accredited Northern Strike demonstrates the Michigan National Guard’s ability to provide accessible, readiness-building opportunities for military units from all service branches to achieve and sustain proficiency in conducting mission command, air, sea, and ground maneuver integration, together with synchronization of fires in a joint, multinational, decisive action environment. (Michigan National Guard photo by Spc. Robert Douglas) see less | View Image Page

GRAYLING, MI - Exercise Northern Strike 2017 brings together over 5,000 service members from 13 states and five coalition countries, but for one Sgt. 1st Class in the Danish Home Guard, training has been only one of many reasons to participate. Home Guard Sgt. 1st Class Peder Nielsen, of Home Guard Company Haderslev Syd, has also had the chance to reunite with family he hasn’t seen in 32 years while training at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in northern Michigan, operated by the Michigan National Guard.



Sgt. 1st Class Nielsen has been a member of the Home Guard for 31 years and has only had the chance to visit Michigan a few times, so he jumped at the opportunity to come back.



“I was here in Michigan in 1982 and 1985 on vacation to visit them,” said Nielsen, “but it’s been 32 years.”



Once Nielsen knew he’d be coming to northern Michigan for training, he reached out via Facebook to his second cousins Tanya Thomsen-Beaumont, and Tracy Thomsen, who live in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.



“I went on Facebook and found who I thought was my second cousin Tanya; I wasn’t sure,” said Nielsen, “When she replied, I wrote her and told her I was coming to northern Michigan for Exercise Northern Strike 2017.”



Soon after their meeting was set, the long journey from Denmark to northern Michigan began. Nielsen and his unit traveled approximately 22 hours and over 3,800 miles to attend training during the first two weeks of August 2017, and as soon as Nielsen had some free time away from training, his second cousin Tanya Thomsen-Beaumont and Tracy Thomsen, another second cousin whom Nielsen had never met, made the two hour drive from Sault Ste. Marie to Grayling.



“We found a place here in Grayling to sit and catch up on 32 years,” said Nielsen. “We remembered a bit about each other before we met but it was a fantastic day. I had my first flight ever in a Chinook helicopter, and going to see my relatives.”



Nielsen also feels that his time helping the Michigan National Guard demonstrate its ability to provide accessible, readiness-building opportunities for military units from all service branches is extremely important. Additionally, assisting service members to achieve and sustain proficiency while conducting mission command, air, sea and ground maneuver integration, all while in a joint, multinational environment, will have a lasting effect on himself and his unit.



“I’ve often talked about bringing my wife and two kids here but never really got around to it, but there’s a big chance we’ll be coming back,” said Nielsen. “The way we’ve been welcomed with open arms, helping us out in any way we need, and even going into town meeting civilians, having people come up and thank us for serving is something we don’t see in Denmark. That’s something we’re really going to take away from our time here.”