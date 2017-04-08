(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northern Strike 17: All Cameras Welcome

    Welcome to Northern Strike 17

    Photo By Angela Simpson | The Joint Visitors Bureau welcomes guests to Northern Strike 17, July 29 - Aug. 12,

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2017

    Story by Angela Simpson 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Michigan National Guard

    From MATES the group observed urban assault and defense training at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility where Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, and Danish Home Guard were working. The day concluded with a briefing at the Multi-Purpose Range Complex from Sgt. 1st Class David Wedding then returned to main post for a dinner generously hosted by the Employer Support of Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws, and resolves employment conflicts between the Service members and their employers.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2017
    Date Posted: 08.05.2017
    Story ID: 243860
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: CADILLAC, MI, US
    Hometown: EAST LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: GAYLORD, MI, US
    Hometown: GRAYLING, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: OKEMOS, MI, US
    Hometown: ROSCOMMON, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 17: All Cameras Welcome, by Angela Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annual Training
    Media Day
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center
    Northern Strike 17
    NS17

