Northern Strike 17: All Cameras Welcome

Photo By Angela Simpson | The Joint Visitors Bureau welcomes guests to Northern Strike 17, July 29 - Aug. 12, 2017, at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center in northern Michigan. Northern Strike is a National Guard-sponsored exercise uniting service members from multiple states, service branches, and NATO allies for military training at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, both in northern Michigan. The goal of the newly accredited exercise is to maximize full spectrum combat readiness by providing realistic, unit-tailored, cost-effective, and highly integrated joint fires combat training in an adaptable threat and combined arms live fire environment emphasizing cooperation between Joint and Coalition forces.

From MATES the group observed urban assault and defense training at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility where Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, and Danish Home Guard were working. The day concluded with a briefing at the Multi-Purpose Range Complex from Sgt. 1st Class David Wedding then returned to main post for a dinner generously hosted by the Employer Support of Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws, and resolves employment conflicts between the Service members and their employers.