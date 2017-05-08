Search and Rescue continues for 3 U.S. Marines off Australian coast

Search and rescue operations continue for three U.S. Marines that were aboard an MV-22 Osprey involved in a mishap off of the east coast of Australia around 4:00 p.m. Aug. 5. Twenty-three of 26 personnel aboard have been rescued.



The MV-22 was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The aircraft involved in the mishap had launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) and was conducting regularly scheduled operations when the aircraft entered the water.



The ship’s small boats and aircraft immediately responded in the search and rescue efforts. The 31st MEU is currently operating with the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group as part of a regularly-scheduled deployment in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.



The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation. There is no additional information available at this time. Media can contact III Marine Expeditionary Force public affairs at IIIMEFPAO@usmc.mil.

