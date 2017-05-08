(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy identifies missing Stethem Sailor

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.05.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs   

    SOUTH CHINA SEA – The USS Stethem (DDG 63) Sailor missing since Aug. 1 has been identified as Lt. Steven D. Hopkins.

    Hopkins, a Texas native who received his commission at the Citadel in May 2009 and reported to Stethem in July 2017, was reported missing and assumed overboard Aug. 1 at about 9 a.m. At the time the ship was conducting routine operations 140 miles west of Subic Bay, Republic of the Philippines.

    U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Peoples Liberation Army (Navy) ships and aircraft suspended search efforts at 3 p.m. local Aug. 4. The search lasted nearly 80 hours and covered roughly 10,000 square nautical miles.

    Hopkins’ previous tours include USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Normandy (CG 60), and Operational Test and Evaluation Force.

    The incident is currently being investigated.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2017
    Date Posted: 08.04.2017 23:44
    Story ID: 243839
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy identifies missing Stethem Sailor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Subic Bay
    USS Stethem (DDG 63)
    missing Sailor
    South Chia Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT