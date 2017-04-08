Four birds, one mission: Air National Guard and Navy pilots team up for training

Photo By Airman 1st Class Tiffany Clark | Members of the Helseacombatron-22, Norfolk, VA participate in a combat search and...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Tiffany Clark | Members of the Helseacombatron-22, Norfolk, VA participate in a combat search and rescue exercise alongside A-10’s from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, MI, during Northern Strike 17, Aug. 4, 2017, Alpena, MI. Northern Strike ‘17 is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting approximately 5,000 service members from 13 states and five coalition countries during the first two weeks of August 2017 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, both located in northern Michigan and operated by the Michigan National Guard The newly-accredited NS 17 demonstrates the Michigan National Guard’s ability to provide accessible, readiness-building opportunities for military units from all service branches to achieve and sustain proficiency in conducting mission command, air, sea, and ground maneuver integration, together with the synchronization of fires in a joint, multinational, decisive action environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman First Class Tiffany Clark/Released) see less | View Image Page

ALPENA, Mich – There is a rhythmic pulse in the air as the blades of two Navy MH-60 Sierra helicopters carry the aircraft and the Naval air crewmen toward a training site where a simulated downed aviator awaits to be located and rescued. A roar sounds as they are joined by two Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft to assist with simulated air cover as one of the Sierras touch down “behind enemy lines” to successfully recover the stranded aviator and return them home safely.



Members of the HSC-22, Norfolk, VA, are participating in a combat search and rescue exercise alongside A-10’s from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, MI, during Northern Strike 17.



The rescuers don't always get all of the information on the location and status of the pilot, but they do their best to quickly and efficiently reach and recover the aviator in duress. The Air Force and Navy have come together to perfect their abilities and get hands on training.



“From the notice that the aircraft has gone down, to launch and recovery of the aviator, it took about 12 hours with limited information,” said Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Boyle, a Naval aircrewman and rescue swimmer with HSC-22. “We are doing what we can to effectively recover personnel that has gone down, whether they are behind enemy lines or just near them. We watch out for each other.”



Although it is rare that a U.S. aircraft goes down, the importance of being trained thoroughly to accomplish the mission effectively and smoothly does not go unnoticed.



“It is so important to train and build up our proficiency to go out and do the recovery while being mission-focused and ready.” said Boyle.



Northern Strike is used as a platform to bring together the different branches to carry out training that otherwise could not happen.



“Doing the cross-training with the Air Force and the Navy today was a really big learning opportunity that we don't normally have,” said Boyle. “The A-10’s have capabilities that we don't, and we have capabilities that they don't, so seeing everything come together to accomplish the mission is really awesome.”



Lieutenant John-Rex Spivey, aircraft division officer, piloted one of the MH-60 Sierras on the training mission. “It was an exciting opportunity for us as a navy helicopter squadron to fly with the A-10’s. Back at home, we train and often have to simulate working with joint assets,” said Spivey. “The opportunity to come out here and work together with the Air Force, specifically the A-10’s, and watching them operate while we fly beside them was a great adventure as well as a wonderful opportunity.”



HSC-22 is based at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center for the duration of Exercise Northern Strike, a training ground for troops from all five branches and the largest reserve component exercise of the U.S. military.



“At the end of the day, the goal of the U.S. military is to protect and defend this great nation whether it is the USAF, Navy, Army, Marines, or Coast Guard,” said Spivey. “We are very grateful to the people of Alpena as well as the state of Michigan for allowing us to come and carry out Northern Strike as the great training opportunity that it provides.”



Northern Strike ‘17 is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting approximately 5,000 service members from 11 states and five coalition countries during the first two weeks of August 2017 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, both located in northern Michigan and operated by the Michigan National Guard The newly-accredited NS 17 demonstrates the Michigan National Guard’s ability to provide accessible, readiness-building opportunities for military units from all service branches to achieve and sustain proficiency in conducting mission command, air, sea, and ground maneuver integration, together with the synchronization of fires in a joint, multinational, decisive action environment.