PT clinic offers preventative health classes

The Malmstrom physical therapy clinic now offers preventative health classes at the base fitness center.



“I know there are a lot of people that do not necessarily want to go to the med group so it’s another way for people to be able to come see us without having to make a medical appointment,” said Tech. Sgt. Crystal Roatch, 341st Medical Operations Support Squadron physical therapy flight chief.



The clinic started offering classes July 24, 2017, as another avenue for Airmen and their families to receive treatment and guidance on how to strengthen high risk areas.



“Now that we have the manning to support outreach programs we are focusing on prevention versus reactive treatment to injuries,” said Roatch.



According to Roatch, two of the most common problems for Airmen here are injuries associated with physical training and wearing or carrying heavy equipment.



“One of the biggest concerns is the lower back so we developed our core stability programs to help prevent lower back pain especially with our defenders who have to wear all of that heavy equipment,” said Roatch.



The core stability program is offered three times a week, in both the morning and afternoon to accommodate varying schedules and mission requirements.



“Our defenders (and Airmen that go out into the missile field), don’t have the opportunity to come into physical therapy on a regular basis so we provide different times throughout the week so they could go at least once or twice a week on their days off,” said Roatch.



Injuries from running are also commonly seen in the physical therapy clinic.



To help prevent and combat those injuries, the clinic offers a science-based, basic running class twice a month.



“Since running is shrouded in a lot of myth and conjecture our running clinic aims to clarify and break down the myths,” said Kirk Clark, 341st Medical Group exercise physiologist. “A lot of the myths you hear are that you have to land on your foot a certain way, or that minimalist or barefoot running is the best but not everyone is going to be a minimalist or barefoot runner and not everyone is going to land on their forefoot or midfoot.”



The running clinic addresses those myths, instructs the basics of running and teach Airmen proper running form through drills based off physiology.



“In the running clinic we just want to train you to use what you have and not try to change you into something you’re not,” said Clark.



Other preventative classes include a functional movement screen and prenatal exercise classes.



According to Roatch, functional movement screening evaluates individual weaknesses and imbalances that increase the risk of injury then each patient is provided with strengthening exercises and stretches.



The classes are geared toward injury prevention, progression and improving or teaching proper form.



“Focusing on preventative exercise or health can lead to a healthier, more active lifestyle, and a better quality of life because once you get injured you are more prone to future injuries,” Roatch.



For any questions about the classes call the physical therapy clinic at 731-4456 or the fitness center at 731-3621.

