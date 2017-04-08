Soldiers compete at Best Warrior Competition

FORT SAM HOUSON, Texas – The warm, muggy morning air rustled the leaves of the heavily crowded forest of trees. A black canopy looked as if it covered the sky with scattered pinpricks of twinkling lights. It’s 3 a.m. While many of Americans are still comfortably tucked under their covers in bed, seven Soldiers are standing proudly in formation awaiting the opportunity to call themselves the best during an arduous competition.



Five noncommissioned officers and two junior enlisted Soldiers vied for top honors during the multi-event Best Warrior Competition July 30- August 3, held at Camp Bullis and Fort Sam Houston.



The competitors tackled a series of physical and mental assessments, which tested their endurance, ability and basic Soldier skills. At Camp Bullis, Soldiers conducted day and night land navigation, physical fitness test, 12-mile road march, leadership obstacle course, weapons qualification, and a written test. At Fort Sam Houston, competitors appeared before an evaluation board of five Sergeants Major.



The Soldiers represented U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), U.S. Army South, U.S. Central Command and Installation Management Command (IMCOM).



“IMCOM served as the administrators while Army North and Army South contributed to the execution for the competition,” said Sgt. 1st Class Perry Ball, a Signal support systems specialists with Army South and the noncommissioned officer in charge of the leadership obstacle course event. “It was very a rewarding and an enjoyable experience to be a part of the competition as an evaluator.”



Although many of the days during the competition started early and ended late, the competitors stayed motivated.



Sgt. Kayanna Johnson, a chaplain assistant at Fort Gordon, Ga. and an IMCOM competitor, said motivation helped keep her focused throughout the competition despite the long hours.



“I felt like my best attribute to the competition was my motivation and a positive attitude, which was key to push through all of the obstacles; I also thought about my daughters and how I don’t want them to give up on their goals,” said Johnson referring to her seven and eight-year-old daughters.



“Self-motivation is essential during the competition; I just kept saying to myself ‘just one more event,’” added Spc. Kyle Noonan, a bassoon player with the 323rd Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own,” U.S. Army North.



The competitors’ motivation didn’t go unnoticed.



“As an evaluator, we took note of who was motivated during the events. Every competitor that went through the obstacle course was motivated and completed the events despite the increase in temperature throughout the day,” said Ball.



Almost as if it was another obstacle, the temperature climbed to staggering numbers during the competition often reaching triple digits.



“The heat was horrible, however, I knew I just needed to continue to stay hydrated and that helped me push through,” said Johnson.

Noonan noted that although the heat was almost unbearable at times he just focused on completing the competition to the best of his abilities and ensured he stayed hydrated.



Even the evaluators, medics and administrators noticed the rising temperatures; they ensured all competitors were safe and well hydrated to prevent any heat casualties.



This competition determined who would go on to compete at the Army’s Best Warrior Competition in late September at Fort A.P. Hill, Va. Although neither Johnson nor Noonan won the competition, they both agreed that the biggest take away was the experience and the knowledge for self-improvements for next year’s competition.



The top two competitors who will be advancing to the next level are Staff Sgt. Jody McIlroy, a signal intelligence analyst with U.S. Army North, and Cpl. Kristen Gray, with Joint Task Force-Bravo, U.S. Army South.

