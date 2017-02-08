Navy R2LM: Meet the team

NORFOLK (Aug. 2, 2017)— The Navy’s first Role 2 Light Maneuver team (R2LM) is halfway through their training program as of August 2.



The team, being trained on Naval Station Norfolk at Surface Warfare Medical Institute (SWMI) East, a detachment of Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC), has completed several briefings and hands-on dynamic team exercises.



The seven enrolled Sailors bring a unique perspective to the team and are eager to learn and share experiences.



“So far the best part of training has been the attempt at as much realism as possible,” said Cmdr. Michael Johnston, the team’s surgeon and officer-in-charge.



Lt. j.g. Mia Galassi, one of the unit’s nurses, expressed how humble and proud she was to have the opportunity to be on the team.



“Knowing we are only seven-strong reinforces the need for each of us to understand everyone’s job,” said Galassi.



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kevin Munro, who has deployed twice to Afghanistan while imbedded with Marines, said he enjoyed seeing the versatility of the unit and what they have accomplished so far in their training, but looks forward to future challenges.



Reflecting his sentiment, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Diaya Jenkins said “I think the biggest challenge of this training will be thinking outside of a standard operating room setting and applying the operational aspect.”



Physician Assistant Lt. Michelle Miller said that being the first R2LM team in the Navy is going to be hard work, but was optimistic about the unit’s future.



“No one has ever been on this team and it will be setting the standard for the Navy going forward,” said Miller.



Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Magajna and Lt. Thomas Diggs finish off the team’s roster and share their unit’s excitement.



“So far, I’ve enjoyed being a part of a brand new program and learning with a new group of healthcare professionals,” said Diggs.



The team stays busy attending verbal briefs, familiarizing themselves with their gear, and simulated combat surgery scenarios. Each course evolution has been attended by course instructors and training evaluators, ensuring the R2LM team is receiving everything they need for real-world scenarios.



“I have been waiting my entire Navy career for a program like this where I can ensure these individuals will go out and make a real impact by saving lives on both the battlefield, and at sea,” said Cmdr. Christopher Niles, Director of Training at NMOTC and R2LM course pilot chairman.



The curriculum was authored and designed by SWMI instructors Lt. Cmdr. Robert Wishmeyer and Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Sean Miles whose goals are to employ a team-based approach to educate medical personnel from corpsmen to physicians on how to effectively triage, stabilize, treat, and disposition critically-injured patients.



“I know what we are creating here is a life-saving tool that is needed on the battlefield,” said Miles. “I know that this capability has saved lives and will continue to save lives. Capabilities like this are the future of warfare, and we are creating that capability.”

