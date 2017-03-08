One of the newest brigades in the Army seeking Soldiers

SFAB Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Boyard said the brigade’s mission is to create an organization of superior leaders who advise and support allied foreign security forces and their missions around the world.



The brigade not only assists with combat power, but also acts as an ambassador to foreign forces while having sensitivity to local cultures, Boyard said.



“We are looking for the top 20 percent of folks,” Boyard said.

Boyard said to make the grade, Soldiers must be deployable, fit and capable of learning languages. Requirements include an Army Physical Fitness Test score of at least 240, a Defense Language Aptitude Battery Test score of at least 85 and no physical impairments beyond needing glasses or hearing aids.



The brigade will consist of two infantry units and a cavalry squadron. There are also positions for engineering, artillery, medical and intelligence Soldiers of all ranks.



Teams within the SFAB are expected to deploy often. Therefore, readiness is imperative, Boyard said.



The expected term in the SFAB is 27 months, and there is currently a $5,000 incentive bonus.



The SFAB is currently aiming to be an all-volunteer force, but, if necessary, eligible Soldiers could be selected for the brigade in a similar fashion as drill sergeants or other special duty assignments.

Sgt. 1st Class Adam Clark, an assignment manager with Human Resources Command, said he is hoping to see Soldiers volunteer.



The SFAB was slated to be operational by October 2018, but Clark said that timeline was compressed, creating an added challenge to get capable Soldiers on time. The unit is scheduled to be operational by November 2017. To do this, they need to recruit about 350 more Soldiers by September.



Before deploying, Soldiers in the SFAB will complete six mandatory specialized training events to be mission ready, Clark said.



Capt. Jesse Morvant, fire support team commander with the 8th Squadron 1st Cavalry Regimen on JBLM, said the new brigade presents an opportunity to serve as a representative of the U.S. Army to foreign nations.



“It is an opportunity to shape the way the Army projects power outside of brute force,” Morvant said.



Those interested in becoming a member of the Army’s newest brigade can call (706)-544-0003 or visit www.benning.army.mil for more information.

