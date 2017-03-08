Inside the Kitchen: Northern Strike 2017

Photo By Spc. Savannah Lang | Corporal Garrich Le from Bravo Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion drains his...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Savannah Lang | Corporal Garrich Le from Bravo Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion drains his mobile boiler after breakfast at the Multi Purpose Range Complex August 3, 2017, during Camp Grayling's Northern Strike 17. Northern Strike 17 is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting approximately 5,000 service members from 13 states and five coalition countries during the first two weeks of August 2017 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, both located in northern Michigan and operated by the Michigan National Guard. (Michigan National Guard photo by Spc. Savannah Lang) see less | View Image Page

Cpl. Garrich Le from Bravo Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion out of Jacksonville, Florida is the lone cook at the Multi-Purpose Range Complex on Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center during Northern Strike 2017. Cpl. Le is making the best out of what little resources he has to keep approximately 270 Marines fed.

He has no actual kitchen and is cooking all of his food out of a mobile boiler. With no refrigeration abilities Cpl. Le can only store non-perishable foods, so when he gets shipments with perishable items he has to change his meal plans at the drop of a hat in order to use up anything that might go bad. He puts emphasis on upholding the same standards he would have in a normal kitchen, despite his limited capabilities. He only gets a couple hours of sleep a night because of the sheer amount of work that needs to be done to keep things sanitized and up to standard.

With only a boiler to cook his food in, Cpl. Le has to get creative when preparing meals. Mixing and matching different foods has led to some interesting meals, ranging from salsa eggs for breakfast and blueberry chicken for dinner. Cpl. Le says that his creative recipes have been well received by the Marines in the field.

Cpl. Le has been in the Marine Reserves for five and a half years and feels that every job has Pros and Cons, and whether or not you enjoy your job simply depends on your perspective. His favorite thing about being a cook is being able to boost the morale of all sorts of different people. Cpl. Le gets the opportunity to feed people from different branches and countries and he loves getting the chance to meet new people.

This is the first time Cpl. Le has been to Michigan but he hopes he can come back again next year. Cpl. Le has been to a lot of sites that don’t even have the necessities so they have to work around it or push back their schedule, but he says that at Camp Grayling “everything’s already here for us”.