Crane Army leads the way in Industrial Hygiene standards for workers’ health

The Industrial Hygiene Program Office at Crane Army Ammunition Activity received recognition for achievements in safeguarding workers’ health in June 2017 after surpassing a strict metric regarding hazard assessment, a rare feat matched by only eight other Army Industrial Hygiene Program Offices out of a total of 73.



The standard requires that 95 percent of facilities under a command be evaluated for various hazards to employee health, such as chemical exposure, heat and cold stress, noise levels, and environmental factors. The CAAA Industrial Hygiene department exceeded that metric, completing assessments for all of Crane Army’s buildings. The Program Office was recognized by the Industrial Hygiene Program Management Division for the Army Public Health Center.



“We reached 100 percent for the 174 locations we identified and we are ahead of the overall Regional Health Command link,” Brian Dowell, industrial hygienist at CAAA, said. “We reached that 100 percent level in less than four months.”



The metric is part of the Defense Occupational and Environmental Health Readiness System, a database of all industrial hygiene standards used by agencies in the Department of Defense. The success of an industrial hygiene program is measured via comparison to these established metrics.



These assessments utilized a flow chart to categorize each facility based on hazard level. A priority one location is considered to be the most hazardous to workers and often includes a ventilation system. Priority two designations represent facilities with more moderate hazards, while priority three buildings encompass a lower hazard level. In addition, designations determine how often buildings must be surveyed in the future. Priority one shops must be surveyed at least annually, priority two facilities biannually, and priority three locations every three years.



Yet CAAA Industrial Hygiene personnel have often gone above and beyond that requirement already. Staff re-survey facilities in response to a complaint or concern, or whenever a change of operations takes place, regardless of whether the change is as minor as an equipment modification or as substantial as an entirely new production line. Certain technology, including specialized noise equipment, breathing zone air sampling pumps, and light meters, need periodic monitoring.



Before any new process begins, industrial hygienists review the relevant Standard Operating Procedure before observing the production line in person. Then, they determine what safety controls are already in place, and what controls need to be added or PPE worn to minimize



exposure and ensure healthy working conditions. Only after that is a process considered compliant.



The hygienists at Crane Army stress the team effort required for their work. “Communication with the line employees is crucial for us to know what they are actually working with and how to protect them,” Tyson Crews, industrial hygienist at Crane Army, said. “It’s not just us going out there. It’s also communication from the program as to what they’re doing, how they are going to do it, and what the components are.”



Other Industrial Hygiene Program Offices identified for reaching or exceeding this health standard include Aberdeen Proving Ground, Fort Eustis, Yuma Proving Ground, Fort Irwin, Fort Leavenworth, Fort Wainwright, Sierra Army Depot, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



Established Oct. 1977, Crane Army Ammunition Activity produces and provides conventional munitions requirements in support of U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 14 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2017 Date Posted: 08.03.2017 14:50 Story ID: 243595 Location: CRANE, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crane Army leads the way in Industrial Hygiene standards for workers’ health, by Hayley Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.