Holloman supports Operation Patriot Warrior

49th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 635th Material Maintenance Group provided supplies for Operation Patriot Warrior July 28, 2017.

Operation Patriot Warrior is a joint field training exercise that replicates all aspects of combat medical service support. Without the cargo provided by Holloman personnel and the delivery made by Army’s 424th Transportation Company, Patriot Warrior could not happen.

“The purpose of our support was to provide equipment and supplies that are needed for the exercise,” said Staff Sgt. Kayla Eidson, 49th LRS logistics planner. “The supplies will be delivered and used to create a base during their operation.”

The buildup and delivery of equipment was a coordinated effort between Air Force units and the 424th TC from Galax, Virginia.

“We are doing a motor transport line haul for the 635th MMG and taking their equipment from Holloman to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin,” said 1st Lt. Timothy Jones, 424th TC 2nd platoon leader. “We have come all the way from Galax, Virginia, so it is quite the haul.”

Without the provision and delivery of cargo, exercises like these could not happen.

“They are out there for four to five weeks conducting these exercises,” Eidson said. “Without the cargo we are providing for them, they would be without food, medical services or anything to sleep on.”

Events and exercises like Patriot Warrior provide opportunities for the U.S. military to practice like we play, creating needed familiarity between branches.

“It is a great way to have the Army see how we plan things from our side,” said Eidson. “They are requesting support from the Air Force to do what they do during combat exercises so we can kind of see what their mission is, how we can support it, and they can see how we support them.”

Cooperation between sister services is a very common practice, which creates cohesion between branches in deployed environments.

“We are all one team,” Jones said. “When I am overseas, I am always working with my counterparts because we have one mission and one fight.”

