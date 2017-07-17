Maintenance Maestro: Pro-super keeps Dicemen Raptors skybound

Photo By David Bedard | Master Sgt. Joshua Franzen is a maintenance production superintendent with the 90th...... read more read more Photo By David Bedard | Master Sgt. Joshua Franzen is a maintenance production superintendent with the 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and is responsible for coordinating the efforts of several maintenance disciplines to ensure 90th FIghter Squadron always has maintenance-ready F-22 Raptors. Franzen is from Guernsey, Wyo. (U.S. Air Force photo by David Bedard) see less | View Image Page

On a mostly sunny day Aug. 8, 2007, the first F-22 Raptors destined for delivery to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson landed against the backdrop of Alaska’s Chugach Mountains.

Standing ready to receive and chock in the first Raptor – clad in his crisp camouflage battle dress uniform – was then-Tech. Sgt. Joshua Franzen, a flightline expediter with the 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit.

To the career F-15E Strike Eagle crew chief, the vision of the F-22 was nothing less than a revelation.

“You walk by the Raptor, and the thing is absolutely gorgeous,” the Guernsey, Wyoming, native said of the fifth-generation air dominance fighter. “The science of the jet is absolutely amazing.”

As thrilled as Franzen was to bed down the modern marvel, there was one problem: he didn’t know the first thing about maintaining or fixing the newfangled jet.

Today Master Sergeant Franzen is a maintenance production superintendent with the 90th AMU responsible for coordinating the efforts of dedicated crew chiefs, maintenance specialists and weapons Airmen to ensure the 90th Fighter Squadron always has the combat power needed to accomplish the mission.

“A pro-super is like a maestro of an orchestra,” Franzen explained. “We are the managers of the flightline. We drive the production force between sortie generation and the maintenance that happens 24 hours a day around the clock. We are the liaison between the AMU and operations, giving them [fully mission capable] aircraft.”

As frenetic as running the flightline can be, Franzen said he relishes the exquisitely controlled chaos.

“It’s a beautiful thing to watch some days, when you sit back and see the flightline buzz around you,” he said. “The radio is always chirping; the phone is always ringing, but you can see the revolving orchestra around you making it happen. It’s the best job I’ve had in the Air Force hands down.”



The sound of afterburners

For Franzen, his journey to conductorship of the maintenance symphony began during a childhood trip to Cheyenne, Wyoming. As fortune would have it, the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” were practicing for an upcoming open house at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, three miles west of Cheyenne.

“My parents literally pulled off the side of the highway, and we just sat there and watched them,” he recalled. “I was enthralled. I couldn’t get enough.”

Franzen was so interested, his parents drove the 200 miles back to the base the very next day to attend the air show. Seeing the F-16 Fighting Falcons in action sealed the deal for him – Franzen was going to join the Air Force, so he could be associated with American fighter jets.

Trained as a Strike Eagle crew chief directly responsible for the maintenance of an F-15, Franzen was assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, where he was snagged early on to work in aircraft recovery, which focuses on specific maintenance items like the canopy and landing gear.

Franzen moved to then Elmendorf Air Force Base, where he was again assigned as an aircraft recovery specialist. It wasn’t until a subsequent assignment to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, where Franzen could finally get to work directly with a Strike Eagle as a dedicated crew chief.

Franzen returned to Elmendorf and graduated to flightline expediter, responsible for running herd on several crew chiefs and ensuring they had the parts and support they needed to get the job done. The billet would lay the foundation for his future job.

“A good expediter makes the pro-super’s job very easy, because he’s running the flightline,” Franzen said. “[A pro-super] is just watching it, managing it, and making sure things are going the right way.”



Pit boss

Considering a crew chief could be described as a generalist aircraft mechanic, Franzen said a trying aspect of becoming a pro-super was figuring out what all of the other disciplines did on a daily basis.

“You have to step out of your career field,” he said. “You have to leave being a crew chief and get very interested in what specialists know, what weapons knows, and you have to know what ops wants. You become a jack of all trades.”

Because Franzen finds himself managing several maintenance disciplines while simultaneously answering the needs of maintenance and operations leadership, he said staying on top of all the information and keeping everyone in the loop can be a difficult proposition.

“The most challenging part of being a pro-super is having good communication with everybody, because you’re literally answering to everybody on everything, and you’re constantly reaching out for more information,” Franzen said. “I’m responsible for talking to [the maintenance operations center], my expediters, my chief [master sergeant], my [officer in charge], my lead pro-super, and [low-observable specialists] if I’m looking for support.”

Every morning, Franzen meets with leadership from the 90th FS in front of a board showing the status of every Raptor tail number in the squadron. Franzen lets the pilots know which Raptors are down for maintenance, how long they will be down and why. The pilots, in turn, tell Franzen what their priorities are.

“The balance between ops and maintenance is a tough one, because ops is very demanding,” he said. “They have x amount of pilots they need to keep [Ready Aircrew Program current] and that they need certain sorties and training missions for. They’re always against the timeline every month to get every pilot enough hours and quality missions to do the job.”



The Raptor challenge

When the first Raptors arrived in Alaska, Franzen said he knew he had his work cut out for him. Though he had zero training in maintaining F-22s, he was working with maintainers who did.

“I was excited about [the F-22s], but when it actually happens and you’re sitting there looking at a jet you know nothing about, and you’re counting on your [craftsmen] and [journeymen] to tell you, ‘This is what we’re going to do,’ you feel really stupid,” Franzen recalled. “You go from being really the subject-matter expert of an aircraft to [an apprentice].”

One of the primary changes, Franzen said, was graduating from the analog F-15 to the digitally networked Raptor.

“With the fifteen, you took a big black book and unfolded the accordion pages of fault data and schematics, and you figured it out,” he said. “The F-22 is so smart, these guys plug in a Portable Maintenance Aid, do a fault isolation, and it will tell them what part to change.”

More than 10 years after chocking in his first Raptor, Franzen said he more than has the hang of keeping the jets in the fight.

The sergeant is scheduled to complete his Air Force service this summer and said he plans to retire in Alaska. Still, he may never fully get jet fuel out of his blood.

“The most rewarding part for me is sitting on the truck and seeing the jets taxi out and take off,” Franzen said. “I’m retiring soon. I have been doing this for 24 years and to see a jet pass close overhead still gives me butterflies. That’s the reward: the sound and just being part of it all.”